Rural Moore County homes and businesses are another step closer to receiving high-speed wireless internet access.
State Rep. Jamie Boles and state Sen. Tom McInnis told county leaders Thursday that River Street Networks, a Wilkes County-based telecommunication firm, has been named by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide services to 40 counties in North Carolina.
“We don’t have all the details yet, but this will be a great opportunity for Moore County,” Boles said. “This will be a great tool in our toolbox.”
The joint announcement was made shortly after 1 p.m. on Oct. 29 during a special called meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners.
McInnis described River Street as a knowledgeable service provider that would be assisted locally by Electronic Services Company, which is located in Hamlet.
“I’m real tickled that these are North Carolina companies that will be working here in Moore County. Keeping our money here at home and with North Carolina employees and they will be paying North Carolina taxes,” McInnis said.
County Manager Wayve Vest said this was great news for the area and he looked forward to hearing more details that are expected to be announced soon.
A separate, unrelated $3 million project will provide fiber broadband access to 1,300 homes in rural Moore County, as announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Randolph Communications and U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson.
That project is being paid mostly through a $2.3 million grant from the ReConnect Program, and Randolph Communications will provide $700,000 in matching funds. The Asheboro-based co-operative will build more than 48 miles of fiber to connect 3,333 people to high-speed internet.
Legislators at the national and state levels have earmarked relief money toward broadband access in underserved areas, and Perdue said this comes from increased priority for the services for families.
“The pandemic really demonstrated the need for it. It’s not a luxury any longer in the modern day 21st century. It’s just as much of a necessity as electrification was in the 1930s,” Perdue said.
He noted that on top of basic internet connection for education and entertainment, the high-speed internet plays a vital role for farmers in the rural areas to keep track of their crops and livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.