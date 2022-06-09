For the first time since 2019, Moore County high schools are preparing for traditional high school graduation ceremonies later this week.
COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021 forced high schools to scramble and come up with new arrangements to award diplomas and satisfy families wanting picture-perfect moments of the milestone.
For the senior class of 2022, things are decidedly more normal. Seniors on Tuesday finished final exams and are now preparing to cross the stage to receive their diplomas. With that in mind, here is what you need to know about upcoming ceremonies this week.
North Moore High School
North Moore will host its graduation at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Each senior receives seven tickets to give to friends and family for the ceremony.
The school has 133 seniors. Graduation Coordinator Ann Hussey said North Moore has 127 scholarships awarded for a total of $1.7 million.
“We are very proud of the class of 2022,” North Moore Principal Jennifer Purvis says. “These students have earned over $1.7 million in scholarships and have been an integral part of pushing our football, baseball, tennis and golf teams, as well as our band and theater programs to the best seasons in many years.
“Although COVID disrupted their high school experience, they did not let it deter their desire to succeed.”
Two students are enlisting in the military. Robert Garner, Justis Dorsett and Kennedie Mercer signed with colleges for sports scholarships. Of the 127 scholarships, 66 were based on merit; three students are receiving full, four-year scholarships.
There are no COVID-19 restrictions for the commencement ceremony. If there is rain, the plan is to move the ceremony to June 11 at 8 a.m.
Speakers this year include two seniors graduating with top summa cum laude honors: Molly Smith and Emma Mack.
The school is located at 1504 N. Moore Road in Robbins.
Pinecrest High School
Pinecrest will host its graduation at 8 a.m. on June 11. Each senior receives six tickets for the ceremony to give to friends and family.
“I am very proud of the accomplishments of the Class of 2022, Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips says. “These students had a freshman year filled with moments that had them excited with anticipation for the next three years. COVID-19 threw them a curve ball, separating them from their peers, in and out of school, for two years.
“This year they came back with a renewed focus on embracing each moment with Patriot Pride. They have received top awards in academics, the arts, and athletic competitions. These young adults have learned to be resilient.
“Most importantly, they are leaving us knowing how to pull together during adversity and move forward as a unified team.”
Pinecrest has 574 seniors graduating, said Melissa Bartlett, scholarship coordinator. Pinecrest has almost $12 million in scholarship offers for its students.
Senior Robert Hyder received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, while James “Brodie” Karres received appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis. Both students received multiple full-tuition scholarship offers as well. Ten students have enlisted or will enlist in the military. In addition, Pinecrest has more than 50 students with merit, academic or athletic scholarships.
The school’s speaker this year is Adrian Archer, who is graduating with summa cum laude honors and is senior class president. Additionally, student government officers Anika Gulovich and Joseph Ledford, along with AFJROTC Cadet Corp Commander Amber Lee, have roles in the ceremony.
School officials ask that prospective attendees not come to the ceremony if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and/or have tested positive for COVID-19. The rain plan will be to monitor before the event and make arrangements accordingly.
The school is located at 250 Voit Gilmore Lane in Southern Pines.
Union Pines High School
Union Pines will host its graduation at 7 p.m. on Friday June 10. In addition, each senior receives 10 tickets to give to family and friends for the ceremony. There are no COVID-19 restrictions for the ceremony.
“The administration, faculty and staff of Union Pines High School are extremely excited for and proud of our 285 graduating seniors in the Class of 2022,” Union Pines Principal Andrew McCormick said. “This outstanding class of seniors worked hard and persevered throughout a global pandemic, with 200, or 70 percent, of them participating in the (Sandhills Community College) College and Career Promise program to take and complete one or more college classes during their junior and senior years.”
Jodie Moyer, the school’s scholarship coordinator, said more than 170 scholarships, worth more than $6 million, were awarded to the senior class. In addition, five students will be enlisting in the military.
Luke O'Donnell, graduating with top summa cum laude honors, was selected to give the student address at commencement by a committee of students and faculty, McCormick says.
Union Pines is at 1981 Union Church Road in Cameron.
Community Learning Center at Pinckney
The Community Learning Center has 49 graduates. Its graduation is scheduled for July 21.
“The Class of 2022 who attended CLC at Pinckney has shown the world what it means to persevere through challenges with courage," said Kenna Wilson, Principal of CLC at Pinckney. "They have had the courage to reach their goals on their own terms with their eyes fixed not only on graduation, but also on their next steps after graduation.
"This class is ready to take on the world and we are so proud of them.
Alicia Gatling will be the school's graduation speaker. She was chosen because she has been the heart of Pinckney for eight years. As the school’s English teacher, she has served students at all grade levels and served in the Twilight program as well.
"She is loved by our students and an inspiration to all who know her," Wilson said. "She has been our Teacher of the Year three times in her eight years at Pinckney."
