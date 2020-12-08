Pinecrest and Union Pines will be enhancing the college-level courses offered on their campuses over the next two years, and expanding them to a broader array of students, with nearly $400,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Both schools are launching the National Math and Science Institute’s College Readiness Program, which focuses on preparing students for college through Advanced Placement courses.
Pinecrest and Union Pines have long offered AP classes, but the College Readiness Program will help them focus on driving more students to college-level STEM courses and on funding higher-level experiences in those courses.
Pinecrest will receive just over $281,000 over the next two years from the Department of Defense STEM program to support the College Readiness Program. Union Pines is in line to receive $110,000.
AP math and science classes will add more hands-on activities with supplies funded by the program, like gel electrophoresis kits that will allow students to separate DNA fragments. Advanced Placement English Language also falls under the program’s umbrella.
Some of that funding will also go toward training middle school teachers at Southern, West Pine, Crains Creek and New Century to better prepare their students to be on track to take Advanced Placement courses a few years down the road. Students can earn college credit for AP classes based on how well they score on the corresponding College Board examinations.
“The hope is that we’ll have our feeder schools’ teachers take this training and become better prepared to help those students see how they can be successful in AP classes here at Pinecrest,” said Stefanie Phillips, Pinecrest’s principal.
“What in time we should see is an increase in the students earning that college-level qualifying score on the AP exam, along with increased enrollment.”
As part of the program, Pinecrest and Union Pines students will have access to expanded review and preparation before the AP exams in May. Pinecrest will also use some of the funding to offer scholarships to students who perform well in STEM-related AP courses.
The goal of the program is not only to help students grasp college-level math and science concepts, but to promote the STEM field to students who might not typically be drawn to it.
“One of the pieces of this program is to not only increase general enrollment in these AP courses, but to increase enrollment of students who would not typically take an AP-level course, so they give us money for family and community involvement,” Phillips said.
“One of the most important things is making sure that the people that are teaching our kids at the middle school level understand the AP curriculum and the rigor associated with it and that the students get to experience that, have conversations and know they can be successful because the people teaching them understand what it’s going to be like when they enroll in those classes.”
Schools initially qualify for the DOD STEM grant if at least 10 percent of the students enrolled there are connected to the military. Individual schools are awarded grants based on the number of students enrolled in qualifying AP classes.
The National Math and Science Institute is a member of the Defense STEM Education Consortium, which is dedicated to improving access for all students to pursue STEM careers and to consider careers in defense.
“Cutting-edge educational opportunities for our DoD students is a combat-multiplier for Fort Bragg,” Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg garrison commander, said in a press release. “Programs that enrich education for military families support the CSA’s Army People Strategy. When we take care of our families, we will have a stronger and more committed Army. We appreciate our local school districts, NMSI, and DoD STEM for providing this educational initiative to our military families.”
The College Readiness Program is associated with a 41 percent increase in Advanced Placement enrollment between 2016-2017 and 2018-2019 at participating schools.
After one year in the program, students at military-impacted schools average a 45 percent increase in mastery of college-level concepts in math and science. That increase is even higher for minority students.
Servicemembers’ children move an average of six to nine times over the course of their K-12 schooling. So high school students are more likely to gravitate toward the nationally-recognized courses in the Advanced Placement program in their college preparations.
“A lot of our military students will enroll in AP level courses as opposed to a community college course because Advanced Placement is a nationwide initiative,” said Phillips. “So it’s easy for that to transfer over and they know that wherever they’re going, there are going to be options.”
(1) comment
What E (engineering) classes or skills are to be offered? Nearly all so-called STEM education lacks classical engineering coursework including drafting and shop skills. They should be called STM programs, not STEM.
