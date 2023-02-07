For the second year, two teenagers are hosting a countywide collection drive for hygiene items and undergarments for women, which will be donated to Friend to Friend.
Mallory Gaddy, 16, and Carolyn O’Connell, 15, both sophomores at Union Pines High School, have launched Moore County Her Drive — the local chapter of the national nonprofit Her Drive, founded by two college students in Chicago.
Her Drive collects feminine products and general hygiene supplies as well as bras and socks. Since it was founded in 2020, more than 307,000 items have been collected and donated across the country, and hundreds of drives have been hosted under the Her Drive brand.
Two years ago, Gaddy and O’Connell were inspired by drives they saw happening around the country via social media and hosted a Her Drive for Friend to Friend.
“We’re hoping to double what we got last year,” says O’Connell.
Right now there are four boxes at various locations in Carthage, including Eliza Quinn Creates (14 Courthouse Square) and New Covenant Church (1305 Hulsey Road).
Items accepted include menstrual pads, tampons, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, deodorant, dental care, pregnancy tests, diapers, wipes, socks, multivitamins and more. Shoppers can also select items from theAmazon wishlistthat will ship directly to Gaddy and O’Connell for donation.
“We’re just excited to be involved in something like this. It’s fun for us,” says Gaddy.
“When you host a drive yourself, you get to really see the impact. It was really special dropping the boxes off to Friend to Friend last year,” says O’Connell.
Donations are being accepted now through March 31. For information or to host a drive, emailMooreCountyHerDrive@gmail.comor send a message on Instagram @moorecountyherdrive.
