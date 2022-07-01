More than a decade ago, the High Falls Fire and Rescue Department didn’t necessarily set out to lower its insurance rating, a scale given to nearly every department across the state from the fire marshal’s office.
But over the last two inspections spanning more than seven years, that rating has improved by four points on the state’s standards for fire departments.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, High Falls improved to a 5 on a scale of 1 to 10, with a 1 being the best possible score. After the 2015 inspection, the department improved from a “9S” to a 7, Chief Matthew Scott said.
The department has seen a significant drop despite several infrastructural obstacles in its district.
“Our ultimate goal is to protect our community the best we can with what we have available,” Scott said. “There are some things we have to worry about, like not having enough hydrants, and the ones we have not being able to provide us with enough pressure, so we have to utilize ponds and tankers from some of our mutual aid departments.”
The ratings have real implications to property owners served by the department. People living within five miles of the fire department could see lower insurance rates for their homes.
With two full-time firefighters who work in the daytime Monday through Friday and more than 25 volunteers, the group has gone through extensive training. And of the volunteer roster, several work full-time at other fire departments.
One training exercise that the department looked to perfect ahead of the inspection was the use of what’s called a “drop tank” at the scene of a fire. A drop tank, which has metal poles as a frame, supports a canvas pool to hold hundreds of gallons of water at the scene of a fire. That allows a reservoir for fire trucks to pull from when fighting a fire.
“We had to polish our skills on that. We worked for several weeks on perfecting that, not only for the rating, but also when we needed to use it,” Scott said.
A video posted on the department’s Facebook page showed the firefighters on one truck completing the set-up in less than four minutes.
The results, which High Falls received last week, seem to be a trend across the county, according to the chief, noting how other departments have seen improvements in ISO ratings with the State Fire Marshal coming through the area in the last year.
“There’s been quite a few departments in the county, I believe most, if not all, have lowered their ratings this last time,” Scott said. “We rely on our mutual aid and are blessed to have them to support us.”
Part of the rating also included the neighboring departments and their rating as well. Scott said that, to his knowledge, the departments at Robbins, Westmoore, Carthage and Bennett are rated similarly to what High Falls is now.
Scott is in his 20th year in the fire service, which means he is eligible to retire and receive a pension from the state, but he remains on. The chief said that at least five other volunteers at High Falls have more than 25 years of service and are still volunteering.
“In the end, just putting in a lot of work and seeing that pay off is what we’re happy about,” Scott said. “This was nothing I did, but most definitely what our department did. The whole department attained our goal of lowering it. We had to put in a lot of hard work and a lot of training, but it was all worth it.”
Scott added that the High Falls Fire and Rescue Department is in the early stages of building a new fire station on North Moore Road, just north of the Quick ’n Easy convenience store.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.