Christmas came early for the Carthage Police Department thanks to a resident who said she wanted to “put a smile” on the law officers’ faces.
On Wednesday, members of the department gathered around a Christmas tree festooned with blue bulbs and ribbons. The tree was presented to the agency by Tina McKenzie, who asked local businesses to donate gifts for the officers.
“Because of everything happening around us in the world, it’s just been a bad year for everybody,” she said. “I felt, in my heart, that people in law enforcement have had a pretty tough year. I decided to do this ‘hero tree’ for them to let them know that they are respected, supported and loved in the community.”
Local establishments were quick to pitch in, according to McKenzie. She said some of the largest donations came from Cooper Ford, National Agricultural Consultants of Carthage and Fry & Prickett Funeral Home.
“When I started hitting up local businesses, they were more than supportive,” she said. “They donated whatever they wanted to donate, and they were all so generous.”
McKenzie hopes the project will inspire similar displays of appreciation in other communities this holiday season.
“They put their lives on the line for us every day,” she said. “They get up, they suit up and they show up. They don’t know if they’re going to go home at the end of the day, but they do it anyway.”
