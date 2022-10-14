Friends and colleagues of the late Herman Thompson gathered at the Moore County courthouse on Friday to celebrate the trailblazing lawyer on what would have been his 92nd birthday.
Thompson, who died in August, was a young civil rights organizer in Missouri when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., urged him to pursue a career in law. He took King’s advice, obtaining a law degree from Howard University and working as an assistant U.S. district attorney in Charlotte before moving to Southern Pines to establish his own practice in 1982.
Thompson was the first — and for decades, the only — Black lawyer in Moore County. During Friday’s event, Superior Court Judge James Webb recalled that Thompson appeared in front of him “many, many, many, many times representing many, many people charged with crimes.”
Webb said Thompson, who he had known for 40 years, would regularly ask him to be lenient with his clients, claiming they were all decent men who “just got mixed up with the wrong people.” The judge later dubbed this tactic the “Herman Thompson Shuttle Defense.”
“I said, ‘Mr. Thompson, I’m starting to see a pattern in your representation of your clients,’” Webb said with a laugh. “Could you tell the court whether or not you ever represent anyone who didn't get in trouble hanging around with the wrong people?”
Still, Webb said, Thompson was a person “you couldn’t help but love.” The judge told the crowd of about 50 people that he was presiding over superior court about a year ago when Thompson approached the bench with an unusual request.
He wanted his memorial service to be held in the courtroom.
“Herman, I know you're with us today and I know you're looking down,” Webb said. “And I just want to say your motion is allowed.”
Susan Hicks, clerk of superior court for Moore County, said she “had the privilege of meeting” Thompson in 2006. He would become one of her most steadfast supporters — and a frequent source of playful frustration.
“Like most of you know, he would ask all about your family,” she said. “He wanted to know who you knew, and then he would share his story and then tell jokes — the same ones, multiple times.”
Hicks needed no reminder that the service coincided with Thompson’s birthday. She said Thompson would call her around August each year to “make sure there would be a cake or some goodies in the clerk's office” for his birthday in two months.
“And on his birthday, he would come into the clerk's office, walk straight back to the kitchen and say, ‘Oh, you shouldn't have! You spoil me,’” Hicks said. “(He’d have) that cute little grin on his face, and that little laugh that we all know.”
In his later years, Hicks said, Thompson made fewer visits to the courthouse but would still call her office to check in on her and her staff.
“At the end of our conversation, Herman would say, ‘Remember, you're my clerk. If you're running, I'm supporting you,’” Hicks said. “And then he would ask me to change something that I could not change, and I would have to tell him no. And he would say, ‘I know you care for me, and I love you.’
“I love you too, Herman.”
Marsh Smith, a Southern Pines lawyer whose father rented office space to Thompson, said Thompson “was the first lawyer I ever knew who could just have a rip-roaring good time.” Seeing that, Smith said, may have “planted the seeds that years later let me think it would be OK to go to law school.”
Smith later narrated a slideshow of photographs from different phases of Thompson’s life. One of the images showed Thompson participating in a 1963 protest against discriminatory hiring practices at a St. Louis bank.
He would be sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $500 for his role in the demonstration, a conviction that was overturned by an appellate court.
Derrick Crawford, who worked for Thompson before launching his own practice, said his former boss “tried to take care of people as much as possible.” He recounted that Thompson gave him a job when “no one would hire me.”
“I asked him, ‘Why would you let me work with you?’” Crawford said. “He said Martin Luther King told him that you always try to help someone on their way up, no matter what they've been through, and give them kind of words of encouragement and help them. That really stuck with me.”
Pastor Bill Maness said Herman Thompson “had his little ways that he would make you laugh” and was loved “by everybody that met” him.
“But he is waiting for us,” Maness said. “I have that assurance. I don't think it; I know it.”
Thompson is survived by his wife of 48 years and their two daughters.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
