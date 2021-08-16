County music star Lee Greenwood and Congressman Dan Bishop will join Helping a Hero and Bass Pro Shops on Monday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for a wheelchair accessible home for retired Army Sgt. Joseph Bartel and his family in the Winds Way Farm subdivision in Aberdeen.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend this patriotic celebration/ Greenwood, a national ambassador of the Helping a Hero program, will sing “God Bless the USA.” Monday’s ceremony will also feature a group of children leading the Pledge of Allegiance, a color guard of JROTC cadets, and hundreds of flags will be flying as the community celebrates this veteran’s journey home.
Pinehurst based Caviness Land Development is leading the build on the home.
“The outpouring of support from our subcontractors and suppliers shows the gratitude for the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Bartel and all of our wounded heroes.” said Caviness Land Development President, P.J. Gay.
The 3,300 square foot home will feature wider doors, a roll in shower, a roll under sink, an adapted toilet area, and other safety features. This home includes a screened-in porch backing up to mature trees and will provide Bartel a peaceful setting needed to rebuild his life.
The groundbreaking will be held at 700 Winds Way in Aberdeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.