“Home for Christmas” will take on a special new meaning for Sgt. Joe Bartel and his family this year. That is the anticipated timeline when the former Marine and Army soldier, husband and father of four, will have his independence restored thanks to a new specially adapted home.
Noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris partnered with the Helping a Hero organization earlier this year to build 10 homes for wounded veterans. The Bartels were selected as the first recipients of this new initiative.
A groundbreaking ceremony held Monday in the Winds Way Farm subdivision in Aberdeen attracted a patriotic crowd of well-wishers. Country music star Lee Greenwood performed “God Bless the USA” and his hit, “Stars and Stripes.” Also attending were U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, Helping a Hero founder Meredith Iler, wounded veteran SSgt. Shilo Harris, State Rep. Jamie Boles, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell, and former Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins, who sang the National Anthem.
Bartel, the oldest of seven children, grew up in Alaska. He enlisted in the Marines and served a nine-month deployment in the early 2000s during the initial invasion of Iraq.
When he returned home, he struggled with survivors’ guilt, and still felt the call to serve and to protect the freedom he wanted for his family. Bartel reenlisted in the Army and once again deployed to Iraq.
He was a dismounted team leader in the 3rd Infantry Division of the Bradley unit. He and several team members were wounded by an anti-tank mine while on patrol.
When Bartel woke up in the hospital, he learned he had lost his leg and was forced to take a medical-based retirement.
The new five-bedroom that will be constructed by Caviness Land Development is specially designed to restore Bartel’s daily independence with wider doors, adapted restroom facilities and other safety features throughout.
“On behalf of all of us who have served, we didn’t do it for the accolades, or a pat on the back or for attention. We did it because it was the right thing to do,” Bartel said. “And no matter what we left on the battlefield, we still have so much to offer to our communities.”
Bishop noted the past few days have been especially difficult for veterans of foreign conflicts in the Middle East, with Taliban forces seizing control in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after two decades of fighting.
“Our soldiers bled, lost body parts and some died to advance the cause of freedom in places where it doesn’t want to take root,” Bishop said. “No one suffers that worse than the warriors who fought there for that freedom.”
But Monday was also a cause for celebration “here where freedom thrives,” he added. In particular, he was struck by Bartel’s faith and his decision to reenlist and return to the frontlines.
“Joe came home because he listened to God when he told him to ‘gear up.’ He is a hero who was securing our freedom overseas and was able to return home to live a full life,” Bishop said.
Harris, a 2012 recipient of a Helping a Hero home and member of the national organization’s Advisory Board, also took time to thank all veterans and their families.
“When a service member is down range, there is a family at home keeping the porch light on,” he said.
The Bartel family was surprised earlier this spring with the news that they had been selected to receive the first home through the Bass Pro Shops and Helping a Hero partnership.
“We’re coming up on our 50th anniversary at Bass Pro Shops, and it wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for those who have defended our freedoms and those who support conservation,” said Morris, the son of a decorated World War II veteran. “We can never do enough to thank these families and all of our veterans who defend our freedoms. They mean everything to us and we’re very grateful.”
In addition to the 10 donated homes, Morris paid off the mortgage for Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Barnes of Waynesville, Missouri, and pledged to cover 25 percent of funding for the next 100 donated homes to encourage more Americans to get involved in Helping a Hero’s Wounded Hero Home program.
“Helping a Hero exists to serve our wounded warriors,” echoed Meredith Iler, chairman emeritus of Helping a Hero and the founder of its home program. “When patriots like Johnny step up and commit to change over 100 wounded warriors’ lives, it is inspiring. Leadership and generosity like this reminds us that patriotism is alive and well. This is also a lesson that we need to share with the next generation.”
Helping a Hero’s primary mission is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships made with the builders, developers, communities and the veteran. It strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families.
Helping a Hero launched its Nominate a Wounded Hero program in May. Sponsoring businesses and interested individuals can get involved or learn more by visiting HelpingaHero.org.
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.