Summer Reading Stations

Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations started this week with locations set up all around Moore County.

The goal is to help combat the decline in reading ability and other academic skills that occur over the summer when school is not in session known as the "Summer Slide.” Drop by to pick out a free book, STEM activities, snacks, and parent resources.

Stations will be set up June 14-17, July 12-15, and August 9-12 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the following locations:

Aberdeen Lake Park

301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen

Ben’s Ice Cream

1495 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs

Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills

160 Memorial Park Court, Southern Pines

Brookside Park Apartments

432 Shaw Ave, Southern Pines

Cameron Elementary School

2636 N.C. 24, Cameron

Christ Way Child Development Center

7681 U.S. 15-501, West End

First Baptist Church of Carthage

108 S. McNeill St., Carthage

Given Memorial Library

150 Cherokee Rd., Pinehurst

The Green Space Pavilion

100 S. Middleton St., Robbins

Phillips Memorial Park

145 Fayetteville St., Cameron

Pool Park

735 S. Stephens St. Southern Pines

Seven Lakes Baptist Church

1015 Seven Lakes Dr., West End

Taylor House

8263 Main St., Taylortown

Westmoore Elementary School

2159 N.C. 705, Seagrove

Barbara Misiaszek

All around Moore County? Vass? Woodlake?

John Misiaszek

