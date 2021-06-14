Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations started this week with locations set up all around Moore County.
The goal is to help combat the decline in reading ability and other academic skills that occur over the summer when school is not in session known as the "Summer Slide.” Drop by to pick out a free book, STEM activities, snacks, and parent resources.
Stations will be set up June 14-17, July 12-15, and August 9-12 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the following locations:
Aberdeen Lake Park
301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen
Ben’s Ice Cream
1495 N.C. 211, Eagle Springs
Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills
160 Memorial Park Court, Southern Pines
Brookside Park Apartments
432 Shaw Ave, Southern Pines
Cameron Elementary School
2636 N.C. 24, Cameron
Christ Way Child Development Center
7681 U.S. 15-501, West End
First Baptist Church of Carthage
108 S. McNeill St., Carthage
Given Memorial Library
150 Cherokee Rd., Pinehurst
The Green Space Pavilion
100 S. Middleton St., Robbins
Phillips Memorial Park
145 Fayetteville St., Cameron
Pool Park
735 S. Stephens St. Southern Pines
Seven Lakes Baptist Church
1015 Seven Lakes Dr., West End
Taylor House
8263 Main St., Taylortown
Westmoore Elementary School
2159 N.C. 705, Seagrove
(1) comment
All around Moore County? Vass? Woodlake?
John Misiaszek
