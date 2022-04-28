The U.S. Golf Association has selected the slogan “The One” to go with the upcoming 77th U.S. Women’s Open championship making its return to the Sandhills area for the first time in eight years.
With monumental changes for the sport coming around this championship, perhaps it is fitting to bill the event with that phrase synonymous with being the best. After all, the face of the sport for this generation makes her return to the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time since 2008, the purse for the event is a record-shattering $10 million through the championship’s new presenting sponsor ProMedica and it will all come together at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club for a record setting fourth time. The championship will be played from June 2-5.
“We like to think of Pine Needles as an incredibly special place. There is a reason why this will be the only place that has hosted four U.S. Women’s Opens,” said USGA Chief Championship Officer Jon Bodenhamer. “Great courses produce great winners. It does come to what Donald Ross created in 1927 and what Kyle (Franz) restored in 2017. This truly is a special place architecturally. It has stood the test of time.”
Annika Sorenstam was as much of a centerpiece for the media day staged 37 days ahead of the start of the championship as the Harton S. Semple trophy. The trip back to Southern Pines allowed the three-time Women’s Open champion a chance to stroll down memory lane at the site of her second straight win in the championship in 1996.
After holing out from the fairway for an eagle on the 18th hole in the final round of the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open, many believed that would be Sorenstam’s last time competing in the championship, after she announced her plan to retire after the 2008 season.
A U.S. Senior Women’s Open win last year at Brooklawn Country Club in Connecticut included an exemption into the next U.S. Women’s Open. The site being Pine Needles was all that it took for Sorenstam to cement her return.
“That was probably the one thing” Sorenstam said. “I’m honored to get an invite. That is a nice gesture and I wanted to appreciate it. Peggy (Kirk Bell) was next. Also my kids wanted me to play, and they were like, ‘C’mon Mom.’”
Through a Q&A event over lunch to several interview requests, Sorenstam told stories of what Pine Needles and Bell meant to her in her career.
“I got to know Peggy through amatuer golf. It was the first summer I played amateur golf in the U.S. and I really didn’t have a base. When I came here to play Pinehurst she said, ‘Why don’t you stay with me in Pine Needles and I’ll take you around.’ She did take me around, we were driving in a limousine,” Sorenstam said with a laugh. “I really didn’t know much about her the first time I met her. She had all these photos and she would show me how she would fly around in a plane. I was like, ‘Wow. This lady is a tough cookie.’ She had great humor.”
Sorenstam had a strong connection with the matriarch of the club, and the feelings from the Bell family for Sorenstam are reciprocal.
“You have a special place in Mrs. Bell’s heart and all of us,” said Pine Needles President and Bell’s son-in-law Kelly Miller. “We look forward to having that great champion, but I would love to crown you Annika. That would be terrific.”
The Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines hosted the premier of a documentary on Sorenstam’s life titled, “Becoming Annika” Tuesday evening. The red carpet event was a chance to sit down and watch her story, and was emotional for Sorenstam and husband Mike McGee.
“It’s unreal to watch a movie about you,” Sorenstam said. “It’s interesting to hear other people’s perspectives. Of course, I’ve spoken with my caddie many times and with my kids all the time, but for them to speak when I’m not there, you captured it beautifully.”
The club has gone through its share of changes in recent years from the last time the U.S. Women’s Open graced the grounds of the Ross track in 2007. A more natural and rustic look, similar to that of Ross’ vision have been executed in the periphery of the course from the work and vision of renowned architect Franz. All of the green complexes have been restored and replaced with bermuda surfaces.
The world got its first look at the changes made in 2019 for the second playing of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
While an emphasis has been put on distance for the sport in recent years, the course will play nearly 40 yards shorter this year as compared to the 2007 championship.
“While the yardage may not be much different from 2007, the course will look, feel and play much different,” said Shannon Rouillard, a senior director for the USGA overseeing inside the ropes for the championship. “With the absence of meaningful rough, and an abundance of fairway height and closely mown areas, we are going to see the ball rolling around quite a bit.”
The golfers that will take on the course also will have more to play for this summer with the ProMedica announcement in January where the payout to the players this year and growing even more in the future. The purse will be nearly double what golfers played for last June at the Olympic Club, going from $5.5 million to $10 million. The winning share will be $1.8 million, which in itself would be enough to place in the top five on the LPGA’s money list in any past season.
“I am so excited about that. I think it’s great for women. I think it’s great for golf to really take the steps to be able to give women what I think they deserve,” Sorenstam said.
After 72 wins on the LPGA Tour, Sorenstam amassed more than $22 million in earnings.
Given the affinity for golf in the area, as well as a return to the first full fledged Women’s Open since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, ticket sales have seen a larger uptick, USGA officials say.
“We are also pleased at how the community here has embraced this championship. We have many plans to be here for a long time and grow our presence. We have always had that kind of support at Pine Needles and in the area. Ticket sales are strong again this year,” Bodenhamer said. “Our upgraded offering with the Bell Pavilion, named after Peggy of course, sold out weeks ago.”
Juniors receive complimentary admission with a paying adult and free tickets are offered to members of the armed forces.
Three qualifying spots, as well as two alternates will be locked in for the Women’s Open field Tuesday at a qualifier event hosted across Midland Road from Pine Needles at its sister course, Mid Pines. The qualifier field includes 19 professional golfers.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
