Heat Warning

Moore County officials issued warnings regarding high expected levels of heat and humidity Friday and this weekend.

With dangerously high temperatures expected across the region over the next few days, Moore County officials are warning residents to take heed, take shelter and take special attention toward staying hydrated, cool and out of extreme sun.

“High temperatures combined with high humidity will push heat index values up into triple digits. Some areas in our region may reach a heat index of up to 110 degrees,” according to a statement the Moore County Health Department issued Thursday.

Kent Misegades

It’s nanny-state fear-mongering. We had old people in the deep South in the 60s and plenty of days in the 100s, but no A/C. People were tougher then and the press wasn’t obsessed with scaring them. The big climate issue was the next ice age, about as laughable as man-made global warming.

Kent Misegades

Nanny-state fear mongering. It’s always been in the 90s in July. “Heat Index” temperatures are all hot air, pun intended. I lived and worked summers in the Deep South with no A/C working outdoors all day. A/C at night were open windows. We all survived just fine.

Sally Larson

Oh Kent, it's always about you isn't it. We have a large older population more vulnerable to extreme heat to watch out for. Try thinking of others once in a while.

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

Sally you do know Kent is a good Christian. He cares only for himself just like Donald.

Roy Ross

It is so good that we have such a compassionate Joe Biden to take care of us...he's got the money...he and Hunter manufacture it from the Chinese. QAnd you know what...they don't even have to pay taxes on it...the DOJ just forgives it. You gotta be proud.

