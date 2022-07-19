After more than six hours of debate, a hearing for a major residential subdivision on Union Church Road failed to end in a verdict Monday evening as the county Board of Commissioners again voted to extend the hearing until next month.
This was the fourth part of the “quasi-judicial,” courtlike hearing, which was first brought to the commissioners in May. Previous meetings have each lasted at least a few hours, and those involved had hoped Monday’s meeting would end the sage. But as it drew past 10:00 p.m. Commissioner Catherine Graham pounded the gavel to signify the commissioners would need to hear more at a later time
Tri-South Builders is applying for a special-use permit to build 53 homes on roughly 74 acres on Union Church Road in Carthage. The undeveloped land is surrounded mostly by single-family homes and farmland. It's located in a largely rural part of the county, where residents draw water from their own wells and enjoy access to wildlife.
The project has faced heavy opposition from local property owners, many of whom own small, family farms. They see the proposed development as infringing upon the lives they have built for themselves in the countryside and bringing suburban development and its impacts closer to them. The phrase “urban sprawl” is often used by opponents of the development.
The attorney representing the opposition, Michael Parker, also owns a family farm near the proposed development, Terrace Ridge Farms. Nick Robinson of Bradshaw Robinson Slawter LLP, a land use attorney, defended Tri-South in the court-like proceedings.
Previous debate on the project has mostly focused on traffic and growth, as well as details involving the geographical features of the preliminary plat included in the developer’s application.
The central theme of Monday’s lengthy discussion was the role of the county’s land use plan and future land use map, guiding documents that steer the county’s development goals.
The opposition have claimed that the development, located in the “rural agriculture” section of the future land use map, does not belong in the area. The defense pointed out that this delineation is different from the actual zoning, which outlines the property as Residential and Agricultural (RA-40).
Robinson argued that the RA-40 zoning supersedes the other documents, which were created several decades after the zoning was in place.
“A zoning ordinance has the force of law and a land use plan is a policy document,” Robinson said. The witness brought in by the opposition, Glenn Harbeck, agreed with this assessment. Harbeck is a retired city planner and consultant and the planning director for Wilmington for several years.
The defense argued that the existence of such things as the county’s land use plan and the quasi-judicial hearing required for major subdivisions such as this one proved that the county wanted to do more than just rely on its zoning ordinances.
“The elephant in the room is that this county feels very strongly about major subdivisions and where they can be located,” Harbeck said.
Robinson also pushed the fact that there are 58 single-family homes adjoining the proposed subdivision, noting as well that many of the surrounding lots are also subdivided residences.
In response, witnesses for the opposition argued that these homes were different from the ones being proposed because they are mostly residences on family farms. They agreed that one side of Union Church Road is zoned for both agricultural and residential uses, while the other side is just for agricultural purposes.
Moore County Planning and Inspections Director Debra Ensminger also testified. Upon being questioned by Robinson, she said that the county has 297,000 acres reserved for rural agriculture uses, and this subdivision would only take up 70 acres. She answered that the land use plan’s goal of preserving rural agricultural land would not be “impeded” by the proposed development.
Witnesses on the opposing side argued that any subtraction to the county’s agricultural lands would represent a slippery slope of change.
“It’s an incremental incursion that will be self-supporting,” Harbeck said. “Everytime you add it creates more momentum for sprawl.”
Ensminger believes the proposed development is in harmony with the surrounding areas and in conformity with the county’s land use plan, conditions which need to be met for the commissioners to issue a special use permit. She was involved in the writing of both the land use plan and map and believes they were composed with an understanding of the unique challenges and evolutionary path of the county.
“Moore County’s land use plan was written for Moore County,” Ensminger said.
The hearing will continue at a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the historic courthouse in downtown Carthage.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
