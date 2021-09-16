A proposed mixed-use project in West Southern Pines was met with strong opposition from neighbors during a nearly three hour public hearing held Tuesday. Town leaders took no action, instead calling for a continuance to Sept. 27, to provide additional time to consider the information presented.
The 2.8-acre, mostly wooded property located at 660 SW Service Road is situated between U.S. 1 and South Hale Street. Community members voiced concerns about potential traffic impacts and increased property taxes that could open the door to gentrification if the development proceeds as presented.
Local builder Marcel Goneau and Paramounte Engineering envision Village Walk as a small community featuring 32 townhouse units, two office spaces, and a small park area for residents of the project. The conditional use permit was submitted on behalf of Tams Properties.
The property is currently zoned for Office Services which allows for townhouse development, though not at the density proposed. It is also situated within both the town’s West Southern Pines Overlay district and Highway Corridor Overlay.
Land planner Mike Nichols with Paramounte Engineering described the project as a desirable transition that connects between the higher intensity uses permitted along U.S. 1 with the single family home residential community along the rear boundary line.
Town staff commented in their assessment of the application that the “scale, orientation and intensity of development” appears to be compatible with adjacent areas and would help minimize negative highway impacts, including noise.
However, neighbors opposed to the project were much more concerned about potential traffic generated along secondary roads within the community. As presented, plans call for a primary access point on U.S. 1 and two smaller access points to Village Walk on South Hale Street.
Felicia Winfield said it is the consensus of the West Southern Pines community that they are not opposed to development, “we encourage it.” But this type of a high density project does not conform to the existing character of the community.
“The developer maximizing the land use to put as many units as possible does more harm than good,” Winfield said, and the traffic impacts alone would drastically change the character of the neighborhood.
Winfield and a number of other speakers encouraged the Town Council to allow time for the newly formed West Southern Pines Connectors Group to review the plans as well.
That group is an offshoot of the town’s revitalization efforts in West Southern Pines in coordination with Development Finance Initiative (DFI), a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for transformative projects.
Mayor Carol Haney reminded those in attendance the West Southern Pines Connectors Group operates independently as a liaison between the community, DFI and the town. It is not a formal advisory body, such as the Planning Board or the previous West Southern Pines Task Force group, where members are appointed by the Town Council.
Councilman Mike Saulnier asked about highway noise. He noted the proposed development would provide a sound buffer to the existing neighborhood but questioned how those living in the proposed development would be protected.
Nichols responded that the majority of buildings in the mixed-use development do not face U.S. 1, and none face the community to the rear. He also said there is an expanded setback from the highway and an area designated for landscape buffering.
Saulnier said he’d like to see plans reflect the preservation of as many mature trees on the site as possible. Haney concurred, “Yes, there have been other neighborhoods that have been clear cut. We are very conscious of that (concern) and that is not what we want.”
Several residents also expressed concern about increased property taxes with housing in the new development expected to be priced substantially higher than surrounding existing homes. At least one resident on South Hale Street, a disabled former elder care nurse, said increased taxes would be a hardship since she lives on a fixed income.
Elizabeth Giri of Village Appraisers in Pinehurst presented a report she prepared on behalf of Paramounte Engineering. Giri said her research indicated there would be no significant negative impact or diminished values; however, in response to a question from Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy, noted there was a possibility of enhanced values as a result on neighboring properties.
South Hale Street resident Nora Brown asked town leaders to take into consideration the impact the subdivision would have “on the already vulnerable West Southern Pines community.”
Bowman said she is not opposed to growth and building in the area but what she sees as upscale townhouses would impede revitalization efforts, not encourage it.
“If we have to pay triple taxes, could we afford to have our yard cleaned, our houses painted, a new roof on a home? All of that would be impeded by additional tax costs,” she said, arguing that the only ones would would benefit from the project are the builders and sellers.
“I hear you and your points are well taken,” Saulnier responded, “but we are limited to the criteria of diminished property values. That is what we have to base our decision.”
Land use attorney Nick Robinson reiterated that point early in the meeting. He represented the applicant and cautioned town leaders their decision must be based on whether the application meets legal requirements outlined in town ordinances. “It is hard to imagine something that would be better situated the way it is. A lot of effort and thought has gone into this site plan and design,” Robinson said.
Pinehurst resident Ariande DeGarr spoke on behalf of her family, noting her roots reach back six generations in West Southern Pines. She said the high density proposed development would “forever change the character of the neighborhood in a negative way.”
DeGarr said the project would endanger the safety and comfort of not only South Hale Street residents, it would impact the rest of the community behind them. Increased property taxes could also drive those residents out, leading to the development of more “cookie cutter houses.”
“They (Black families) have already been pushed out of other areas. That is how you end up with the West Southern Pines and Taylortowns,” DeGarr said. “West Southern Pines offers so much to the greater West Southern Pines community. It is your duty to take care of them.”
Kim Collins Cotty also opposed the project and asked town leaders to consider postpone their decision.
“You need to hear it from someone who looks like me,” said Cotty, a white woman and granddaughter of a previous mayor of Southern Pines. “You are hearing from a sea of people. You need to continue this and let them come up with a reasonable accommodation.”
After hearing from the developer and residents, the Southern Pines Town Council voted unanimously to continue the public hearing to Monday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at the C. Michael Haney Community Room on the first floor of the Southern Pines Police Department, 450 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.