The Central Carolina Community College Healthcare Job Fair will be held Thursday, Dec. 2, from 2-4 p.m., at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center in Sanford, N.C.
Explore career and job possibilities with local healthcare employers. We invite nurses, phlebotomists, allied health, medical assistants, patient care technicians, CNAs, and medical office administration to attend and explore employment opportunities.
Learn more at https://bit.ly/306DrD3.
For more information, contact CCCC Career Center Coordinator Mary Parker at (919) 718-7396 or email to mparker@cccc.edu.
