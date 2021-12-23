Health officials say the highly transmissible Omicron variant is likely to cause a winter surge in coronavirus cases across Moore County.
“We know that folks are looking forward to getting together to celebrate Christmas and the New Year but everyone should be aware that we did see a spike in COVID cases following the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department. “We could see similar increases over the next few weeks, especially with the more contagious Omicron variant circulating. I would urge everyone to not take this lightly.”
The county saw a rolling, daily average of 31 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven days ending Wednesday, up from a daily average of 10 cases on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county climbed from 5.5 percent to 11.4 percent over the same period.
In an advisory issued last Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services warned that Omicron is “two to three times as contagious” as the Delta variant. The new strain was first detected last month in South Africa and has since spread to every state in the U.S.
“Even though preliminary evidence suggests that illness from Omicron may be less severe, it can still be dangerous for those who are not vaccinated or those at higher risk of developing severe illness,” Garner said. “The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated, if you’re not already. Additionally, you can extend that protection even further by getting a booster.”
About 54 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, according to data from N.C. DHHS. If counting only residents aged 18 and older, about 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Garner said the local health department has seen “increased demand for boosters with the emergence of the Omicron variant.” While the currently available vaccines are not as effective at preventing infection from Omicron as earlier strains, booster shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines offer added protection that can greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death.
Residents aged 16 or older are eligible for a booster six months after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. People aged 18 or older who received both doses of Moderna’s vaccine can get a booster after six months. Adults who received the one-shot vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson are eligible after two months.
The Moore County Health Department recommends that residents get tested for COVID-19 before attending holiday gatherings. People should wear face masks in public places and avoid hosting or attending events if they feel sick, Garner said.
"Opt for smaller sized gatherings and if you gather inside, use a space that allows you to spread out," he said. "You can also open windows and doors to increase air flow."
A total of 14,618 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 260 residents have died of the disease.
