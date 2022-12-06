Operational permits have been temporarily suspended for Moore County restaurants that lost electricity following Sunday’s substation attacks.
The Moore County Health Department said the action applies only to food establishments affected by the ongoing power outage. Eateries that did not lose power or continued to receive electricity through a generator are exempt.
But the vast majority of the county’s restaurants will need to verify that they have regained power and disposed of any unrefrigerated food items before their permits are reinstated. Matt Garner, interim director of the health department, said 618 businesses, or about 84 percent of the county’s 731 licensed food facilities, lost power.
“This is for the restaurants that were subject to power loss to just make sure before they reopen that they have a plan in place, that they are verified and did their due diligence in getting rid of any food that was subject to temperature excursion,” Garner said in a phone interview.
The requirement also applies to food truck operators and grocery stores with hot bars, according to the health department, but not to breweries that serve packaged food.
For local establishments with an existing emergency plan approved by the health department, getting their permit reinstated will be a fairly simple process. They just have to confirm that their plan was followed during the blackout.
The process is more complicated for restaurants operating without an emergency plan. These businesses must be inspected by the Health Department before they can reopen.
“It’s the restaurants that may have been operating without power and refrigeration that we’re trying to get to,” Garner said. “It’s the ones that may be trying to operate out there without power and selling food that they don’t have any means of refrigerating.”
A memo sent out by the Health Department states that tattoo parlors must also wait until service is restored before reopening.
“It’s not that there’s anything they have to refrigerate; we just want to make sure they’re operating with power,” Garner said. “It would be a bad idea to give someone a tattoo in the dark.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
