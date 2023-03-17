Three years after Moore County recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the local Health Department is scaling back certain services to adapt to a post-pandemic landscape.
Matt Garner, interim director of the department, said his agency will no longer offer on-site COVID-19 testing at its office in Carthage as of March 29. The change, he said, coincides with the anticipated closing of “static testing sites across North Carolina” before a pair of federal emergency declarations are set to expire on May 11.
Addressing the Moore County Board of Health earlier this month, Garner said the Biden administration’s decision to end the declarations “brings about a functional end of the pandemic as we have essentially entered an endemic phase.”
Other local services have already been eliminated or consolidated amid a steady drop in reported new infections. Garner said the county in February dissolved its COVID-19 Call Center, which was heavily used by residents seeking information in the early months of the pandemic.
“It started with addressing inquiries from the public and went on to serve as our vaccine-appointment line once vaccines were made available,” he said. “As call volume and appointments have decreased, we've now integrated the line into our regular appointment line. In other words, that number is still active. Folks who reach out to that number will just connect to our main line at the Health Department.”
The agency will continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents by appointment. Those shots, Garner said, will “remain free to everyone for the foreseeable future regardless of insurance coverage or immigration status.”
“When the currently purchased federal vaccines are no longer available, coverage would occur in the same way as other medical care is covered,” he said. “In other words, through health insurance depending on policy terms.”
Over 70 percent of adults in Moore County have completed their initial vaccine series, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. More than half of the county’s vaccinated adults have received at least one booster shot.
While COVID-19 has hardly been eradicated, its spread has waned considerably in recent months. The Moore County Health Department recorded a daily, moving average of about five new infections for the seven days ending Wednesday — an 85-percent decrease from the first week of January.
“Case trends appear to be following the same pattern as last year when we experienced a precipitous drop in numbers as we entered the month of March,” Garner said.
Over 31,750 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since March 18, 2020, when a local physician returning from a trip to Germany became the first local resident to test positive. Health officials have emphasized that those are just cases that have been reported and confirmed.
At least 356 of the county’s cases, or about 1.1 percent, have been fatal, according to reported statistics.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.