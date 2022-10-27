A cold-storage issue may have diminished the effectiveness of a small number of COVID-19 vaccines administered earlier this year by the Moore County Health Department.
Matt Garner, interim director of the department, said an internal audit found that some doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for people aged 12 and older had been kept in freezing temperatures instead of the “ultra-cold” conditions recommended by the manufacturer. After consulting with a representative from Pfizer, the department determined that the issue may have reduced the potency of shots administered during local clinics on July 28 and Aug. 2.
About 20 people received the vaccine on those dates, according to Garner. The shots, he said, pose no risk to the affected individuals’ health.
“No harm will come to folks that would have got that dose,” Garner said. “At worst, it's just the potency itself that has been reduced.”
It is not yet clear how colder-than-recommended temperatures affect the vaccine’s protection against COVID-19. Garner said the doses “very well could have offered the same ample protection,” but there is currently not enough data to know for certain.
“Since it's such a novel vaccine, the temperature data is not as readily available as it is with other vaccines that have been around a long time and have had years of study behind them,” he said. “We want to give people the best protection that they can get while maintaining what’s within the parameters defined by the manufacturers.”
Garner said the temperature issue was caused by “an error on our end.” Initial findings from the Health Department’s internal review indicated that as many as 400 doses may have been compromised from early May to late-September, but officials later narrowed the number down to less than two dozen shots given over the course of a couple days.
“We reached out to folks and let them know about that temperature excursion,” Garner said. “Of the vast majority of folks that were affected, most were due for a bivalent booster anyway so we recommended that they come in and get boosted.”
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 63 percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday. If counting only adults aged 18 and older, about 75 percent of the population has received at least one shot.
Over 29,450 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 336 of those infections, or about 1.1 percent, have been fatal.
The local Health Department reported a daily average of about 16 new infections for the seven days ending Wednesday — a 1.8-percent decrease from the previous week. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 26.4 percent on Wednesday, an improvement over the 37.8 percent rate reported a week earlier.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
