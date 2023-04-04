The Moore County Health Department will no longer publish weekly updates on local COVID-19 statistics, ending a practice that has been in place in some form since the early months of the pandemic.
Over the past three years, the Health Department has sent nearly 500 emails to government leaders, elected officials and members of the media with summaries of the county’s latest COVID-19 data and trends. The updates were initially sent every weekday, but the department switched to a weekly schedule in March 2022.
Now those updates won’t be sent at all. It is one of several services the Health Department has recently discontinued or scaled back to adjust to a post-pandemic landscape.
“After today’s report we end our weekly email updates,” Matt Garner, interim director of the department, wrote in a note accompanying Wednesday’s report. “(The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) continues to track county-level data to monitor COVID-19 and will now incorporate COVID-19 data with other respiratory illness data. Those metrics will now be part of the North Carolina Respiratory Illness Summary Dashboard, which includes all the detailed COVID-19 information you are accustomed to.”
The final update shared by the local Health Department showed a moving, daily average of 6.6 confirmed infections for the seven days ending Wednesday, down from 7.6 cases a week earlier. The positivity rate for laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 tests in the county stood at 37.4 percent — a 3.8-percent increase from March 22.
Last Wednesday also marked the end of on-site testing at the Health Department’s office in Carthage. In a presentation to the Moore County Board of Health last month, Garner explained that the decision to end on-site testing was prompted by the anticipated closing of “static testing sites across North Carolina” before a pair of federal emergency declarations are set to expire on May 11.
Garner told the board that the Biden administration’s decision to end the declarations “brings about a functional end of the pandemic as we have essentially entered an endemic phase.”
Other local services have been eliminated or consolidated amid a steady drop in newly reported cases. The Health Department in February dissolved its COVID-19 Call Center, which was heavily used by residents seeking information in the early months of the pandemic.
“It started with addressing inquiries from the public and went on to serve as our vaccine-appointment line once vaccines were made available,” Garner said of the Call Center. “As call volume and appointments have decreased, we've now integrated the line into our regular appointment line. In other words, that number is still active. Folks who reach out to that number will just connect to our main line at the Health Department.”
The Moore County Health Department will continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents by appointment. Those shots, Garner said, will “remain free to everyone for the foreseeable future regardless of insurance coverage or immigration status.”
“When the currently purchased federal vaccines are no longer available, coverage would occur in the same way as other medical care is covered,” he said. “In other words, through health insurance depending on policy terms.”
Over 70 percent of adults in Moore County have completed their initial vaccine series, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. More than half of the county’s vaccinated adults have received at least one booster shot.
Over 31,850 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the local Health Department since March 18, 2020, when a Southern Pines physician returning from a trip to Germany became the first local resident to test positive. At least 356 of the county’s cases, or about 1.1 percent, have been fatal, according to the Health Department’s data.
The widespread availability of at-home testing kits means the actual number of COVID-19 cases linked to Moore County is almost certainly higher than the Health Department’s tally. People who test positive for COVID-19 using at-home tests are not required to report their results to the department.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
