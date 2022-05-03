The Moore County Board of Health heard an update Monday on the county’s coronavirus metrics, which have begun to climb slightly after weeks of steady improvement.
Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said the county averaged about eight new COVID-19 infections a day in April, up from the average of six new cases reported a month earlier.
The number of coronavirus tests returning positive in Moore County has risen to 8.4 percent, up from about 5.2 percent during the previous week. Garner urged the board to take the county’s latest testing numbers “with a grain of salt” as they do not reflect the recent “proliferation” of at-home tests.
At the same time, he said, the county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths “are down considerably.” Only two patients were being treated for the disease at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Monday, Garner said, and no coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the county in over a month.
More than 24,350 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 323 of those infections, or about 1.3 percent, have been fatal.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 58 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 27. If counting only residents aged 18 or older, about 69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Screenings Resume
Also on Monday, the board received an update from Tammy Fox, dental hygienist for the health department, on dental screenings in local schools.
The screenings resumed in April after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Addressing the board, Fox said the screenings are used to detect “the presence of untreated dental disease” in schoolchildren.
She said the department was able to screen 784 kindergartners in Moore County last month. A total of 140 children, or nearly 18 percent, showed “obvious” symptoms of dental decay, she said.
“Establishing healthy habits in early childhood creates a lifetime of healthy smiles,” Fox said. “We also know from history and from research that children from low-income families are more than twice as likely to have untreated illnesses compared to children from higher-income households.”
Asked by a board member about the options available to parents who are unable to afford treatment for their children, Fox said that several local dentists accept Medicaid and Health Choice — a free or low-cost health insurance program administered by the state. FirstHealth of the Carolinas, she said, offers “sliding-scale” payment options for parents.
Members Added
Monday’s meeting marked the debut of three recently appointed members of the Board of Health.
The new members include Dr. Alex White, Robert Lupski and Pauline Sandness. Their appointments were approved by the Moore County Board of Commissioners on April 19.
White, a retired dentist, was appointed to serve as the Board of Health’s dental representative. He said he will be returning to practice part-time in July for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
Lupski, a pharmacist at Walgreens on Bennett Street in Southern Pines, is the board’s new pharmacist representative. He said he has worked in the field for more than 35 years.
Sandness, a registered nurse who worked for FirstHealth from 2010 to 2015, is the board’s new nursing representative. She was previously a radiology technician for the U.S. Army.
Additional coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com.
