It’s dark and you’ve got that clammy feeling as you head into the woods. If you’re looking for a Halloween scare for a good cause, the Haunted Forest hosted by Sycamore Lodge Resort has kicked off its 19th season of spooky fun.
Organized and run by a small army of volunteers, the attraction has raised over $40,000 for cancer research over the last decade. This year is already shaping up to be the best yet.
“We are going like gangbusters! I think everybody is excited to get out again and do things,” said Rod Jones, operations manager of Sycamore Lodge, a luxury camping and RV resort located in Jackson Springs.
Held on three successive Saturday evenings in October, the Haunted Forest attracts some 500 guests per night. The annual fundraising event honors the memory of Sycamore Lodge owner, Steve Baldelli’s mother, who was diagnosed with lymphoma.
“Each year this project becomes bigger and better. It takes about 30 minutes to walk through. When we’re really busy, it can be a two-hour wait,” Jones said.
The outdoor trail features 13 “rooms” connected by a woodsy path, plus a graveyard maze. Small groups are escorted through the attraction and there are surprises all along the way. Each room has a built-in escape hatch “just in case you can’t make it,” Jones said.
Max Gardner is one of the 160 or so volunteers that bring the Haunted Forest to life each October. Dressed as his scary alter ego, Mountain Man Max, he heads up the trail guide team. And like Baldelli, he also lost his mother to lymphoma.
“I would do this if only one person showed up. This is something I believe in,” Gardner said. “The best part is watching the faces. If a guest has a smile or a scared face at the end, we have done our job. And we’ve had rave reviews from folks going through this year.”
Tickets to the Haunted Forest at Sycamore Lodge can be purchased at the gate on Saturday, Oct. 23 or Oct. 30, 7:30 - 11:30 p.m., at 1059 Sycamore Lane in Jackson Springs. The cost is $12 per person (recommended for 12 years and over) or $10 with military I.D. All proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of North Carolina.
For more information, find the Haunted Forest at Sycamore Lodge on Facebook, or call (910) 420-3843.
