Harris Teeter has launched its annual Support Our Troops campaign to benefit the USO. Now through June 15, Harris Teeter shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to local USO locations throughout Harris Teeter’s marketing areas.
The campaign is held in support of active duty military and their families, as well as wounded service members, those transitioning back to civilian life and families of the fallen. In 2020, the Support Our Troops campaign raised $1.7 million.
”While many organizations continue to experience hardships due to the impact of COVID-19, Harris Teeter is proud to continue its partnership with the USO to support our service members and their families ” said Danna Robinson, communication manager of Harris Teeter.” Each year, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our valued associates and loyal shoppers who continue to rise to the challenge and support the USO through this campaign.”
The company distributes 100 percent of these donations to local USO centers to help keep America’s service members connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. The USO acts as an extended family for our nation’s military by delivering valuable programs, morale-boosting services, engaging entertainment and a touch of home through more than 250 locations worldwide.
“We are very thankful to the entire Harris Teeter team and their shoppers for their continued partnership with the USO.” said Jim Whaley, USO’s president, Southeast Region. “The generous donations given through the Support Our Troops campaign plays a vital role in the USO’s mission of strengthening America’s service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.