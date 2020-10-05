Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its United Way and Salvation Army Round Up Campaign. Now through Nov. 17, Harris Teeter shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100 percent of funds raised will be distributed evenly among local United Way chapters and Salvation Army commands throughout Harris Teeter’s marketing areas.
“Harris Teeter hosts its United Way Round Up campaign annually, and this year, we are proud to provide shoppers the opportunity to also support The Salvation Army,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Due COVID-19, many programs which fund critical programs for nonprofits – like Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program – have been impacted resulting in a significant decrease in funds. With the generous donations from our valued associates and loyal shoppers, we can ensure these organizations are able to continue providing essential resources and programs to our communities in need.”
Focusing on education, health, financial stability and basic needs, United Way works to create an environment of opportunity where thousands of families in our communities can have a chance for a better life.
“We are very thankful for the support that United Way receives from Harris Teeter locally. We’re working hard not to let the pandemic affect our campaign here, and we are grateful for the work Harris Teeter provides employees in Moore County. Harris Teeter support will again have a significant impact on how we’re able to reach out to every corner of the community helping those who need it most,” said Linda Pearson, executive director for United Way of Moore County.
All three Harris Teeter locations in Moore County are participating in the campaign, including stores at Center Park in Aberdeen, PinecCroft Plaza in Taylortown, and Mill Creek in Southern Pines/Whispering Pines, near the airport roundabout.
The Salvation Army assists individuals and families-in-need by providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation services and clothing and shelter for those facing homelessness.
“Harris Teeter has been a tremendous corporate partner and friend of The Salvation Army for decades, giving back to support those in need in our community,” said Lt. Colonel Jim Arrowood, divisional commander for The Salvation Army of North and South Carolina. “We know that this year there will be many challenges due to COVID-19, not the least of which being the expected increase we’ll see in requests for help. Harris Teeter’s Round Up campaign will truly help us ‘rescue Christmas’ for thousands of families who are facing unfathomable hardships.”
All funds collected through this campaign will remain local, benefitting the United Way chapter and The Salvation Army command in the community nearest to the Harris Teeter at which the money was donated.
Here in Moore County, the United Way serves 13 nonprofit agencies and 15 programs, including the Coalition, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, the Arc of Moore County, Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Boy Scouts of America and Moore County 4-H Youth Development, along with other nonprofits with education, financial stability and health programs.
For more information or to make a direct donation, visit www.unitedwaymoore.com, and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/UWayMooreNC and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UWayMoore/ or call(910) 692-2413 to schedule an appointment if you need to visit the office.
(1) comment
I have been rounding up with the impression that it went to NC USO. I'd like to know when that changed. It only totals $5.46 so far, but those donations are tax deductible and I keep records of all tax deductible donations just in case.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.