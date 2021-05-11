The temporary shutdown of a vital multistate fuel pipeline set off a gasoline-buying frenzy in Moore County, leaving many local stores with empty pumps on Tuesday.
Service along the 5,500-mile pipeline, which is used to transport nearly half of all fuel consumed on the East Coast, was suspended Friday after its operator, Colonial Pipeline, was hit with a ransomware attack. The shutdown led Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday afternoon.
“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” Cooper said in a statement.
The declaration spurred fears of fuel shortages among motorists, causing a wave of “panic buying” in Moore County and other parts of the state. Chris McNeill said he visited four fuel stations before finding gasoline at a convenience store during his commute home from Fayetteville on Monday. Shortly after 10 p.m., he saw that the Exxon station in downtown Southern Pines still had fuel.
He immediately called a friend and offered to fill up her vehicle’s tank. One of his neighbors pulled into the store’s parking lot a few moments later, and he insisted on filling up her tank, too.
“I’ve been blessed and I try to bless other people when I can,” McNeill said. “People are going crazy out here, and I don’t want them to run out of gas.”
Nearly every station in Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Pinehurst was out of gasoline on Tuesday morning, according to the online fuel locator GasBuddy. A long line of vehicles spilled out of the parking lot of Harris Teeter in Taylortown, one of the few local establishments that still had fuel in stock.
Colonial said it hopes to restore service to most of the pipeline by the end of the week.
“While this situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, the Colonial operations team is executing a plan that involves an incremental process that will facilitate a return to service in a phased approach,” the company said in a statement.
Davis Clark, vice president of McNeill Oil and Propane of Aberdeen, said it will “take a few days to get back to normal” after the pipeline re-opens. Until then, he is urging motorists not to buy more fuel than they need.
“We just need to all be kind and understand that this is not just a North Carolina issue, it's an East Coast issue,” Clark said. “Until the pipeline comes back on, there's going to be disruption. We're going to be inconvenienced a little bit.”
(3) comments
Under international law this is an act of war and the U.S. Government should treat it as such. This includes, but is not limited to identifying individuals responsible and bringing them (by whatever means necessary) to the U.S. to stand trial. If we find that the Russian Government was in any fashion responsible for this attack we should formally break diplomatic relations with it and forbid all trade with Russia.
Hey Jim, what if was AOC and her friends opposing fossil fuel? Putin funds the Enviro fanatics at NRDC, the biggest opponent to fossil fuels, tools of the Rooskies like AOC and Biden are.
You are one very disturbed individual. What proof do you have that "Putin funds the Enviro fanatics at NRDC..." From which alt-right, conspiracy laden website did you get this nugget of information? As usual, I suspect, you're just a congenital liar like your hero trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.