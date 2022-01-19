Owning your home provides more than four walls and a roof. A safe and affordable, permanent place to live offers a sense of security, the opportunity to build community with your neighbors and, perhaps most importantly, a launching pad for your children’s future.
Victoria Lopez, a mother of six, knows both the struggle and triumph of making it on her own. She settled in Moore County 20 years ago, a move prompted by the offer of work and a church where she and her then-husband felt at home. Circumstances outside her control pushed her family into a difficult financial situation.
She reached out to Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills for a helping hand, moving into the Midland Gardens community in Aberdeen. Less than a decade later, her children – now young adults – are thriving. Two have finished college, including one now completing post-graduate studies, two sons joined the military, another owns his own business. Her youngest, a special needs child, remains at home with her.
“Habitat gave me a bright hope and future. I clung to that even before I moved into my home, when I was doing my sweat equity hours and volunteering. I knew there was a future and didn’t feel overwhelmed and discouraged. That is why I am so passionate to give that support, that love and care to another woman. It’s not just about paying rent, when you own your own home you feel like you are settled.”
Lopez is one of five panelists scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women’s Empowerment Brunch on Feb. 3, at Forest Creek Country Club, a fundraiser for Habitat’s 2022 Women Build project. That house will be built on Keyser Street, right next door to the Apostles Build home also scheduled to begin construction soon.
Other panelists include Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress; Bonnie McPeake, owner of McPeake Hotels; Stephanie Phillips, principal of Pinecrest High School; and Amy Sexauer, a military veteran and executive director of Dreams for All Foundation. The panelists will share their stories and successes in their lives and careers over a brunch buffet.
Donna Engelson is the team captain for this year’s Women Build, her second time in this role. She is also moderating the Women’s Empowerment Brunch.
“In our towns, it is really hard to find a place to live for less than $1,000 a month. People are literally sacrificing their grocery money to get a bed to sleep in,” said Sexauer, who served in Special Operations and is now in the U.S. Army Reserve, in addition to her role with Dreams for All Foundation. “I got involved with Habitat in 2020 because Donna reached out to several local women combat veterans in our community who are featured in the book, “Ashley’s War.” I was flattered to be invited to speak again on this panel.”
Lopez also feels especially passionate about the Women’s Build program because her home was a Women Build project. During her time of need, working alongside women she’d never met, in addition to benefiting from support through her church, was life-changing.
“I can’t tell you how loved I felt, how healing it was. It gave me a sense of dignity that people wanted to see my family do well financially, emotionally and spiritually. They rallied around us. I’m passionate about helping the next woman and her children. Having the chance to own a home not only changes the life of a mother, it gives a bright future to the children. It provides that solid, safe foundation in which they can grow into healthy adults that we need.”
In addition to her children’s success, Lopez has built her career in real estate with Keller Williams Realty. In 2020, she sold her Habitat-purchased home and moved to Pinebluff, buying her second home next door to her mother. Through equity she’d built in her Habitat home – along with improvements she’d made to the original structure – she used a portion of her earnings to make a substantial contribution back to Habitat.
“I started volunteering as my kids got older and left the next, and I found I had more time. It is very rewarding. If you ever feel low, get out and volunteer with Habitat. I promise you will feel welcomed, you will feel loved and you will feel appreciated.
“The challenges are growing,” said Amie Fraley, Habitat’s executive director. “We’ve seen this coming and we’ve been preparing for years because there really is no one else able to provide affordable housing in this area. And there are people in our healthcare and hospitality industries that need safe and affordable housing.”
Habitat is a global, nonprofit housing organization, founded on Christian principles, with a vision to provide safe, decent and affordable housing. The innovative homes are sold to families with a zero interest mortgage. In addition, future homeowners are required to commit 300 hours of “sweat equity” by attending home ownership classes, working at the build site or performing other volunteer service hours with Habitat.
Elise Wakins and her son, Carter, have been selected as the recipients of the 2022 Women Build project. Their home on Keyser Street, in Aberdeen, is part of a five-home Habitat community.
Fraley said the local Habitat affiliate has also been ramping up its critical repairs program. They are closing in on 300 critical repairs, for things such as new roofs and wheelchair ramps, for elderly and disabled homeowners so they may continue to live safely in their own communities.
“We are glad we can serve in many different ways to provide affordable housing. The critical repairs program also opens up more opportunities for those interested in volunteering,” Fraley said. “And as we make progress, we are showing our grantors that we can make good use of their dollars, in turn that means additional dollars will make their way to Moore County to serve more families that fit our demographic.”
The 2022 Women Build Committee has set a fundraising goal of $70,000 to offset the cost of materials for the new home in Aberdeen. To make a donation, volunteer or purchase tickets to the Women’s Empowerment Brunch on Feb. 3, at 10:30 a.m., at Forest Creek Golf Club, visit https://sandhillshabitat.org/ or call (910) 295-1934.
