Living in a substandard, overcrowded home is not the life that Jessica Anderson envisioned for herself or her family. Nor was living paycheck to paycheck in an endless spiral trying to balance work, bills and childcare costs.
A Navy veteran and Pinecrest High graduate, Anderson’s precarious financial situation worsened when her marriage dissolved and she was granted sole custody of her two children. She returned to Moore County, living in a modest apartment and later with her parents in Aberdeen to save money.
Earlier this year, she received news that will change her life forever. Anderson was chosen by Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills as the recipient of its Veterans Build project. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall on donated land off U.S. 15-501 between Pinehurst and Carthage.
“Habitat is such an incredible program for struggling people who want to do better for their families. Owning my own home will open up so many opportunities for my kids and with neighbors,” Anderson said. “I plan to keep volunteering with Habitat long after my home is done. The struggle is real, I know that.”
Project Lead sponsor Veterans Guardian will match every donation two-to-one, up to $35,000. The company, founded in Pinehurst by retired Army officers Scott Greenblatt and Williams Taylor, provides fee-based, pre-filing VA consulting services to help veterans navigate Veterans Administration claims forms. Veterans Guardian prioritizes hiring veterans and their spouses, and active-duty military spouses and supports a number of veteran-related causes.
Additional Veterans Build sponsors include the local chapter of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), VFW Post 7318, Vietnam Veterans of America, Veteran Motorcycles Club, Knights of Columbus, Jersey Mike’s, J. McLaughlin, VFW Auxiliary, and Moore County Veteran’s Service.
Greenblatt said when he was introduced to Habitat’s mission at the urging of his friend, John Boesch, he realized he held some common misconceptions.
A global, nonprofit housing organization founded on Christian principles, Habitat builds energy-efficient homes that are sold to families with a zero-interest mortgage. As part of its business model, future homeowners — like Jessica Anderson — are required to commit 300 hours of “sweat equity” by attending home ownership classes, working at the build site or performing other volunteer service hours with Habitat.
“The more I learned about Habitat, the more I knew I wanted to be a part of this. It is about offering a hand up, not a hand out,” Greenblatt said.
Greenblatt put in some of his own sweat equity, working alongside other local business leaders during Habitat’s CEO Build Day last October in Southern Pines, and he quickly signed on to be the primary sponsor for the Veterans Build project.
“I met Jessica and she is a terrific young lady. She is not someone who is looking for a hand out. But, through this, we can help her get her life and her family’s and put them on a better trajectory. I am incredibly proud to be part of this and think this will be the first of multiple builds (sponsorships),” Greenblatt said. “These things happen because the whole community comes together.”
In addition to new construction, the Habitat affiliate office serving Hoke, Moore and Richmond counties also coordinates a critical repairs program.
“Veterans are an incredibly proud population. It is important for them to understand our business model, that this is not a hand out,” said Amie Fraley, Habitat’s executive director.
The organization recently received $30,000 in grants to address at-need veteran housing concerns.
“Especially elderly, disabled members of our community who have served, we want them to know there may be dollars available for critical repairs such as building a wheelchair ramp or fixing a roof,” Fraley said. “This is just another piece of what we do and how we hope to continue to serve our veteran population as best we can.”
The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that 2.5 million veterans heading households are at least 55 years old. Of those, 24 percent have housing cost burdens. Also, unlike older civilians, older veterans are more likely to have a disability which may require home modifications or other supportive services as they age.
Younger female veterans, like Anderson, are also at risk. According to a report by the National Housing Conference, nearly half of veterans who are single mothers will spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.
“Jessica is the epitome of what we seek out. We look for (future homeowners) who are at a point in life where they are really passionate about building something great for their families, and we get the honor of joining them in that endeavor,” Fraley said. “At Habitat, we can provide a home — that tangible thing that makes them feel like they are transitioning from a time of challenge to a time of strength.”
The relationship between the homeowner and Habitat is truly a partnership, she added, “When we meet people like Jessica, it really is something special. She has been there from the start saying I’m a mom and it doesn’t matter what happened in the past, my struggles, because now I have sights set on this and nothing is going to stop me.”
A full house Habitat sponsorship is $70,000 but actual construction costs typically run closer to $130-$155,000.
Rising material costs — a national issue for all builders — are a very real challenge. Habitat works with donors and suppliers in the community, Fraley said, in addition to seeking out other creative ways to be efficient.
“We are having to build-in affordability clauses. We never want our homes to be more than 30 percent of a homeowner’s income,” she said. “It’s been rocky, but we decided the situation makes it even more important to do what we are doing. It speaks to the challenge of finding affordable housing.
“Halting construction is not the path. We are needed more than ever.”
Learn more about the Sandhills Veterans Build and Habitat for Humanity’s work in the community at https://sandhillshabitat.org/2022-veterans-build/ or call (910) 295-1934.
(1) comment
OMG Jesse! I'm so happy for you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.