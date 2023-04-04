Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills is looking to expand its work in Moore County with a recent purchase of more than 100 acres in Aberdeen.
Executive Director Amie Fraley of Sandhills Habitat for Humanity presented the substantial project at Habitat’s annual gala this past Saturday, which raised more than $250,000 in donations.
The land recently acquired is between Pee Dee Road and U.S. 15-501, near Burney Hardware.
“It’s really beautiful property, especially for us, because it’s sort of positioned perfectly in our footprint of Moore, Richmond and Hoke County,” Fraley said. “We have a lot of people who live in Hoke or Richmond, but they work in Moore County … so it’ll just be a great space for us for many years of building, we hope.”
A Habitat affiliate in Chapel Hill inspired the plan, with its designed mixed-income community called Weaver’s Grove. Habitat for Humanity of Orange County plans to construct 237 homes, with 101 for Habitat families and the rest available for other homebuyers at prices lower than the median home price.
Fraley said it’s nice that Sandhills Habitat can “watch and learn” from Weaver’s Grove.
The Aberdeen property would be a mixed-income community focusing on workforce housing. Fraley said Habitat plans to partner with local employers who want to serve people earning less than the county’s median income.
Workforce housing has been a prime focus for state and local officials and employers in the past couple of years as the real estate market has spiked in value. Soaring costs of raw land and homes for sale have driven many low- and middle-income families to live farther from where they work in order to find affordable housing.
The General Assembly has already seen this session a couple of bills introduced that would stimulate workforce housing. Locally, Pinehurst Resort has incorporated a plan to include some workforce housing at its Pinehurst No. 10 development off N.C. 5 in Aberdeen.
Fraley plans for the Habitat property to have homeownership opportunities as single-family detached homes, which is the traditional Habitat arrangement. But the development would also include single-family attached dwellings, like duplexes and townhouses. Rental options would likely be in the form of a multi-family “apartment tower.”
Fraley also hopes the property will be a “very intentional living community,” where volunteering is encouraged, and people know and care about their neighbors. Part of this idea is a “resilience hub,” like a modern community center.
The property would likely contain some commercial property as well. Fraley mentioned options such as non-profits, walk-in clinics, daycares and possibly a convenience store or gas station.
The focus on workforce housing is part of Habitat’s strategic planning for the next three to five years. Through meetings with community leaders, employers, town staff and residents, Habitat learned it could continue to best serve the area by providing this type of housing.
Habitat wants to “show that we care about our workforce, the entire continuum of our workforce, you know, not just those at the top and not just those at the bottom,” Fraley said.
Workforce housing refers to affordable housing for people who earn 60 to 120 percent of the median income. That is slightly higher than Habitat’s affordability model at 30 and 80 percent of the county's median income. It’s part of why Habitat wants to partner with local employers — to provide more housing without the same “capping requirements.”
But the big concern on everyone’s mind was making it happen because land is a hot commodity.
Fraley said Habitat “took the leap” buying the property, not wanting to “leave this affiliate with nowhere to go or grow” as land gets used.
She said the land would let Habitat continue to build for the next 15 years. Fraley hopes to construct between 100 and 200 Habitat homes.
The property was bought with funds from MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who gave Habitat for Humanity International $436 million. The Sandhills Habitat was one of few local affiliates last year to receive a specific grant, totaling $3.5 million. Fraley said Habitat tithed about $300,000 of the grant to send to Habitat international for its Haiti and Zambia partners and then used $3.1 million to buy the Aberdeen property.
“We feel like that’s what she wanted us to do with it, so we were very committed to using this gift for land development because we could see the writing on the wall that land was just becoming so scarce here,” Fraley said. “So we knew we needed to take a pretty bold step in order to make sure we had somewhere to build for the next decade or more.”
Habitat will host a meeting in early May for all interested in the project or affordable housing. The plan is to hold a housing symposium at the Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
President and CEO Linda Parsons contacted Fraley about bringing the varied “siloed conversations happening in the community about housing” together.
Fraley hopes to present this property and its opportunities as a solution to the discussed housing need.
For further questions, Amie Fraley can be reached at (910) 295-1934 ext. 2310 or afraley@sandhillshabitat.org.
Contact Ana Risano at (190) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
