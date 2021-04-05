Helping older in-need residents remain in their own homes, safely, is the goal for the newly expanded critical repairs program with Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Executive Director Amie Fraley, noting that it was challenging to get the critical repairs program initially off the ground. “We didn’t have a lot of dollars to throw at it but we would do a few repairs each year before we exhausted our resources.”
The program picked up steam and Habitat recently received a capacity build grant, one of only 15 affiliates in the country selected for this funding, to hire an Aging in Place coordinator to its construction team.
“We really wanted to make sure we made the investment in leadership we needed to do this program right,” Fraley said.
Jim Parsons brings 30 years of construction experience to the role. A military veteran and area resident since 2000, he is in charge of assessing critical repair requests that will allow elderly homeowners to age in place.
The son and grandson of carpenters, Parsons had spent his whole life building things and was mostly retired. He described the construction teams as the “hands and eyes” of Habitat for Humanity.
“I thought I’d been around the county until now. Maybe I was wearing rose-colored glasses, or maybe I just didn’t want to know. There are some places here that are in some very bad situations,” Parsons said.
“A lot of these people are stuck. They own their homes but they may be in disrepair, and they may have nowhere else to go. We are trying to reach out and help. We can’t make everything perfect, but we can make it better.”
Homeowners selected to participate in the critical repairs program are charged for the materials used on a sliding basis, based on income. In general, a project will cost the homeowner 25 percent of the direct material costs. For example, a homeowner in-need might pay around $250 over a two-year payment plan for a $1,000 wheelchair ramp. Other typical projects include roof repairs or replacements, replacement HVAC or septic tank systems, replacement windows and doors, and some interior work such as widening doorways.
“The main thing is making the house safe and accessible. We want them to be able to get in and get out of the home by themselves,” Parsons said. “That gives them more freedom to stay where they are.”
The capacity build grant will provide financial assistance to cover Parsons salary over a three-year period to give the local affiliate time to establish a budget and long term sustainability for the program.
A faith-based organization, Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills has also expanded its service area, merging with Hoke County last year. Fraley said in rural areas, there may not always be the resources available to finance building a new home from the ground up, but often there is a sizable population of existing elderly in-need residents.
“We are continuing to grow from a small nonprofit building a few homes each year to a full-fledged affordable housing contractor that provides volunteer and support opportunities for communities,” Fraley said.
“We are always encouraging people to give who have a heart for our repair program. We can meet the needs of a lot more people with fewer dollars.”
Fraley also said there is a trust level they have established in communities throughout the region.
“It can be hard to get a building contractor to go out in some cases and many times these are people who have been taken advantage of in the past,” she said. “They know Habitat and they know we will come out and do what we say we are going to do.”
Parsons agreed, “I’ve met a lot of good people. They may be in a bad spot but they're thankful. Anything we can do to help them, they are grateful.”
Learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s work here in the Sandhills at https://sandhillshabitat.org/
