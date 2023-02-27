With southern Moore County’s population having surpassed 50,000 people under the 2020 U.S. Census, local officials say they will need to amend their approach to transportation planning.
The Pinehurst-Southern Pines designation in the 2020 census listed 50,319 residents and 25,063 housing units. Urban areas with more than 50,000 residents qualify for a new planning designation called a metropolitan planning organization (MPO). An MPO is basically a committee with subcommittees that design and carry out transportation plans.
Southern Moore was previously part of a rural planning organization (RPO), which functions similarly but may cover multiple counties. MPOs allow for a more focused approach to regional transportation planning, said Matt Day, director of transportation for Triangle J Council of Governments.
“There are a few things that the MPO does differently (than an RPO),” Day said. “The MPO is required to do a fiscally constrained transportation plan and update it every five years … MPOs also have a specific role in adopting the STIP, state transportation improvement program — that is the funding document for projects.”
Most logistics relating to the MPO remain unsettled. The process to convert just recently began, so information like the number of townships involved in the MPO is still being determined. Day said the urban area boundary includes Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen, Pinebluff, Whispering Pines and Taylowtown, but other municipalities may be in the MPO.
“We are still very early in the process. We don’t know a whole lot of details yet, but hopefully, by the end of the year, there will be some decisions made. We’ll know where the boundary is, we’ll know more or less how it will be set up, but it’s going to take time,” Day said.
Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston, who has experience with MPOs, called it a “thorough, thought out and coordinated” effort in transportation planning.
There are 19 MPOs currently across North Carolina. The 2020 census identified southern Moore and the Raleigh-area Clayton as the next potential MPOs.
The U.S. Census Bureau also redefined rural and urban areas with the 2020 census. It reevaluates these terms every 10 years “to make sure the distinctions continue to be relevant for analysis, planning and decision making,” according to an article by Michael Ratcliffe with the U.S. Census Bureau Geography Division.
The bureau increased the minimum population threshold for an urban area from 2,500 to 5,000 people and provided an alternative measurement — a location with 2,000 or more housing units.
It also removed the distinction between an “urban” area and an “urban cluster.” In 2010, an urban area consisted of a population of 50,000 or more. An urban cluster had a population of less than 50,000 but greater than 2,500. Pinehurst-Southern Pines was an urban cluster 10 years ago.
“It’s in an early stage, the MPO in this area,” Sabiston said. “It’s not entirely new in the sense of organized transportation planning, but it’s a slightly different structure. I think if southern Moore handles it well, we will have a strong planning group who really forwards the vision of our residents.”
The area will continue to be served by the RPO while MPO discussions are underway.
