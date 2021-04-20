Property taxes in Pinehurst are set to rise 1.5 cents for the 2022 fiscal year in the first stage of a proposed five-year strategic operating plan.
That reflects a half-cent increase originally considered last year but delayed to offer financial relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. The hike also reflects the new cost of running the Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives, which the village has agreed to take over in the coming year.
The Village Council previewed the proposed strategic operating plan, which spans 2022 through 2026, last week.
Village leaders have previously forecasted a steady increase in Pinehurst’s property tax rate over the next few years. That’s largely due to a 2.5 percent annual inflation rate, a rise in employer contributions to the state’s employee pension fund and increases in county recycling and tipping fees.
If approved, the tax rate would increase to 31.5 cents next year per every $100 of property value. Half-cent increases are scheduled for 2023 and 2024, followed by another one-cent increase to 33.5 cents in 2026.
As of this spring, Pinehurst’s leaders are planning to take over the Given Memorial Library and the Tufts Archives. The village and the library board reached that agreement earlier this year as the best way for the existing library to evolve into a facility commensurate with residents’ needs.
Growth Costs Adding Up
The five-year strategic plan under consideration involves $3.7 million toward staffing the library in the short term and expanding it starting in 2025.
At this point, plans to fund an eventual library expansion include raising up to $2 million through a capital fundraising campaign and financing another $2 million, leaving about $1 million to come from Pinehurst’s general fund.
”We recognized that when we wrapped our arms around the library project, both from the standpoint of the immediate operating costs associated with assuming responsibility for the library and Tufts Archives this coming year, and then also the expansion and increased operating expenses that would be associated with that, it looks to us right now like the initial operating expenses associated with taking over the current library operations are going to add about a penny of pressure on our tax rate,” said Village Manager Jeff Sanborn.
Pinehurst’s 2022 budget will also have to cover what Sanborn framed as possibly the largest single-year increase in staffing on record. Part of that increase is also tied to the library, which will add four and a half full-time positions to Pinehurst’s payrolls once the transition is complete.
The village is also adding two firefighters, a financial services supervisor, a planning and zoning position and a solid waste equipment operator as well as a part-time code technician for a total of 10 new employees.
“Back in December, when you gave us the potential increase ... the list you gave us was so daunting,” said Councilwoman Lydia Boesch. “But it says to me that this is not an overnight decision. You guys have worked at this and worked at this, so it’s a decision that you spent a lot of time on but also it’s remarkable that we’re keeping the tax rate where we are, adding 10 (employees) next year.”
Those new positions, aside from the library, are tied to growth rather than new services. Sanborn said that the village’s planned staffing increase is “truly demand-driven.”
“In other words they’re keeping pace with the requirements of a growing community,” said Sanborn. “The size of the community should pay for the additional staff. So if we’re doing it right, more or less year-over-year, we shouldn’t have to change our tax rate to grow the staff to meet the needs of our community.”
More Parking Needed
The proposed strategic plan incorporates three focal points that the Village Council identified during its strategic planning retreat in December:
* managing development to protect the village’s character;
* supporting the business community; and
* providing a safe and effective multi-modal transportation system.
To those ends, the plan incorporates $1.3 million over the next five years to add parking downtown. The design of a new parking structure is planned for 2022, along with designs for the library expansion.
Councilmember Kevin Drum showed little enthusiasm for the parking project.
“Our discussion on parking was that the resort has a parking problem and we want to work with them to solve it. I feel like this is the second step, not the first step,” said Drum.
Sanborn said that expanding parking is a matter of timing not only anticipating demand associated with an expanded library several years down the road, but the next U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in 2024.
“We expect that if we’re going to make that significant improvement to the library and archives facility, that we would expect to drive more library traffic downtown. We’re going to have to accommodate more parking,” he said.
“We know that we just can’t get there with regard to getting the library expansion project done and open before the Open, so we made the decision to start that immediately after the Open. We do have the opportunity, however, to get this project done before the Open so that’s why we’ve front-loaded it: to have it ready for that library project and because we have the opportunity, and it fits in the plan.”
There are 57 other projects planned for the next five years. Among the most significant are:
*Ongoing construction of pedestrian walkways at $2 million,
*Stormwater management improvements at $1.9 million,
*The purchase of a ladder truck in 2024 at $1.7 million, and
*Development of the West Pinehurst Park between 2023 and 2026 at $1 million.
Pinehurst’s 2022 budget will include $200,000 to update the village’s development ordinance and $125,000 for a stormwater management plan.
Despite the full portfolio of upcoming capital projects, the village is in a solid position to maintain a healthy financial cushion over the next few years. Earlier this year the Village Council voted to amend its fund balance policy to maintain a savings level equal to at least 30 percent of its annual operating expenditures.
The revised policy also directs the council to commit any savings that exceed 40 percent of the village’s yearly spending to capital needs.
“The good news is, when all is said and done in fiscal year 2025 we’re still over that 30 percent threshold and you see in 2026 we’re starting to rebound again and maybe resetting for things like the future fire station and other projects,” said Sanborn.
The Village Council will review a final strategic operating plan proposal in May.
