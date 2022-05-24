The number of people packed into the meeting room at the Senior Enrichment Center nearly reached triple digits as those from separate corners gathered for a public discussion on development in Moore County.
While representatives from the county's various departments spoke on a plethora of issues plaguing the county, the highlight of the meeting came when the realtors and builders got up to the podium. Unfortunately, the prognosis they delivered for the housing market was nothing short of bleak.
Jake Sutherland, president of the Board of Directors for the Mid Carolina Regional Association of Realtors Association, said that the county currently has more houses up for sale now than it has for months. That's good news because it means the worse is over, Southerland said, but it's still no reason to celebrate.
The county is currently existing in an "extreme sellers' market" and the 154 houses up for sale right now only account for 12.8 percent of what "we need to have a balanced market," Sutherland said. He noted that this issue also contributes to the lack of "affordable" housing options in the county.
"There are bidding wars happening on most houses still to this day and that's because there's more buyers than there are homes," Sutherland said. "And until that ratio changes, we're going to continue seeing the houses being bid up and losing our grasp on affordable housing."
Travis Greene, incoming president for the Moore County Home Builders Association, said that things don't look any better on the builders' side. Green said the building industry is dealing with "unprecedented times."
"We're at a point where demand is extremely high, but our supply chain is being strangled, and we're not able to build what we need to to match the needs of our town," Greene said.
The numbers reflect this. Greene said that, in 2020, the county averaged 224 home sales per month, with 48 of those being new construction sales. In contrast, so far this year the county has averaged 169 sales per month, with an average of 36 new homes sold.
"We are drastically behind where we need to be in Moore County, and we don’t see a way to make that up," Green said.
The supply chain issues happening across the board are front and center in the construction business as well, Green said. He said that as far timelines for construction go the best case scenario for a new house being built is about six months. In the worse case, it can take up to 18 months for a new build.
Greene said the only way to solve this seemingly insurmountable problem is to work together toward solutions.
"It's not a problem that us as builders can solve or realtors can solve on our own," Greene said. "It's a problem that we as a group have to solve together. We have to work with the county. We have to work with our municipalities. We have to work with our officials. We have to come together to try to fix this for our citizens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.