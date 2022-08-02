An upcoming community event aims to address an uptick in gang activity in Moore County.
The event, which will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines, builds on findings from an assessment conducted last year by the Moore County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. The assessment showed a continuous, annual increase in juvenile gang involvement from 2016 to 2019.
Council member James “Buddy” Howell, a senior research associate at the National Gang Center, said additional data will be presented during the event. The data, he said, is based on interviews with local social workers, school resource officers and other professionals who deal with at-risk youth.
Despite the steady rise in gang activity, Howell said there are currently “no highly organized gangs” in Moore County. Many offenders instead belong to what he called “starter gangs” in Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Robbins.
“Most of the starter gangs don’t survive, and those that do typically don’t have a very long existence,” Howell said. “It’s a different story in large cities like Raleigh and Charlotte, where gangs are far more organized and permanent.”
Still, Howell said it’s important to “nip the issue in the bud” before it becomes more widespread.
“It’s really a preventive measure that we’re trying to get started,” he said. “We hope to get the community better prepared to deal with gang activity if it does develop.”
As part of that effort, attendees will be asked to take part in a survey about the presence of gangs in their communities. The responses could help the event’s organizers pinpoint areas where outreach services are most needed.
Saturday’s event will also include a presentation from Anthony McCauley, founder and CEO of Males of Distinction. His organization works to “improve social behaviors for at-risk males” through mentoring programs, according to its website.
The Moore County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is sponsoring the event alongside West Southern Pines Community Connectors and the Southern Pines Police Department. For information, email dab811@embarqmail.com.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
