A Moore-County based group led by Pinehurst Village Councilwoman Lydia Boesch and Southern Pines Town Councilman Mitch Lancaster has gone to court to overturn statewide face covering mandates and other COVID-19 related restrictions.
Freedom Matters is the lead plaintiff in a case filed in Carteret County Superior Court on Friday that seeks to curtail Gov. Roy Cooper’s power to issue executive orders related to the pandemic.
The other plaintiff, Michele Nix, is a Carteret County resident and former Vice-Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party who ran in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in March 2020.
The suit challenges Cooper’s recent executive order, issued April 28, which in effect relaxed some of the restrictions previously in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
While the order removed the outdoor face covering requirement and relaxed restrictions on gatherings, it maintains the requirement that face coverings be worn indoors in public places and authorizes law enforcement to cite those who do not comply.
Cooper’s authority to issue executive orders is based on a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Freedom Matters contends that the state of emergency no longer exists.
The lawsuit cites vaccination rates, the general availability and effectiveness of vaccinations and declining hospitalization rates. Executive Order No. 209 lists many of the same trends as justification for relaxing restrictions.
“In order for a State of Emergency to exist, the emergency must be present, immediate and existing, and not a condition which may or may not arise in the future or one that is about to arise or may be expected to arise,” the suit reads.
Boesch personally signed on to the lawsuit as co-counsel to Raleigh attorney Chuck Kitchen.
She said that Freedom Matters has considered several avenues in challenging Cooper’s emergency powers since the General Assembly has been unsuccessful in overriding vetoes of bills that aim to place “sunset clauses” and other limitations on executive orders.
“They're really responsible things that the General Assembly is attempting to do, but those bills just can't become law so that made this lawsuit a possibility,” said Boesch.
“If you say there’s no more emergency, then he no longer has the authority to continue to issue these emergency orders, that’s how simple it is.”
The group has previously disseminated anti-mask brochures in Southern Pines and Pinehurst businesses. Back in March, some of its members appeared before the Pinehurst Village Council to petition that the village suspend all state mandates related to the pandemic.
Besides asking a judge to void Cooper’s existing order and any subsequent ones related to COVID-19, the plaintiffs are also asking that the court issue an injunction preventing the enforcement of Cooper’s executive orders.
Freedom Matters and Nix are also seeking a declaration that state statutes do not authorize an executive order mandating face coverings under any circumstances. They claim that requiring mask use by those who have either recovered from a COVID-19 infection or who have been fully vaccinated constitutes their right to personal dignity and autonomy under the North Carolina constitution.
Boesch said that Freedom Matters NC has grown to about 300 members since its inception in December, some of whom live out of state. Despite being vaccinated, some of the Moore County members have faced obstacles as they seek to resume their daily lives without wearing face coverings.
Freedom Matters began working with a similar group in Union County that was already connected with Kitchen, who Boesch described as something of a specialist when it comes to Cooper’s executive orders and COVID-19 restrictions.
She said that Kitchen has successfully represented property owners who were previously barred from accessing their coastal vacation homes due to travel restrictions designed to prevent tourism during the pandemic.
What an absolute waste of the court's time and taxpayer money.
John Misiaszek
Asking for a friend, do these folks wear seat belts?
