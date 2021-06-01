Page Memorial Library

Page Memorial Library is the second oldest public library in North Carolina and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

 File photograph by Glenn M. Sides/The Pilot

Members of a volunteer committee emphasized the need for a “functional library” during last week’s meeting of the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners.

Since forming in 2014, The Friends of the Aberdeen Library group has raised nearly $100,000 and purchased property for the project on North Pine Street. Tom Cruce, a member of organization, told the commissioners that a “vibrant library expands the cultural soul of any town.”

“The benefits for a functional library are numerous, and they include much more than just books,” Cruce said. “Programs that would not only provide cultural entertainment but also educational experiences for all ages could be attainable. This is something that the citizens we have spoken to wholeheartedly support.”

He added that the organization’s “casual polling” of local merchants “clearly tells us that the merchants deem a functional library as a plus for the town and for their overall business activity given the proximity of the site to the center of town.”

A new library could also “provide educational and informational equity” to “low-income families” who do not have access to computers or high-speed internet, according to Cruce. The town’s website estimates that the median household income for residents is $34,026, which is about $20,570 less than the statewide average.

Aberdeen’s current library, Page Memorial, was built in 1907. Janet Peele, treasurer of The Friends of the Aberdeen Library, told the commissioners that the facility is the “second oldest continually operated library” in North Carolina.

“We do not want to close that building,” she said. “We see that building as an archive, a place for Aberdeen people who are interested in genealogy and a place that you might bring your things from home that you’ve held on to from your grandparents for other people to enjoy.”

The group hopes the town will set aside money in next year’s budget for a new library, which is projected to cost about $1.6 million. Cruce said there is a “strong possibility” that the state will provide up to $500,000 in matching funds for the project.

Mayor Robbie Farrell said the commissioners will need time to “digest and look back through” the information presented to the board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days