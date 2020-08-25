Southern Pines is finishing its application for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization project. If approved, funding will be used to help eligible homeowners upgrade substandard housing conditions in the West Southern Pines community.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons reported on Monday that only a handful of residents have started the process to qualify for assistance.
Pre-applications are confidentially reviewed by a town-appointed Housing Selection Committee as they are received. Final approval is contingent upon receipt and review of the required documents. To be eligible for funding, applicants must own and reside in the home, and meet income limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
For income-qualified households, the town will send a representative to assess the property’s rehabilitation needs, Parsons said.
The $750,000 grant request includes approximately $471,500 set aside for approved rehabilitation projects, and $200,000 grants for emergency repairs. Once all funds have been tentatively allocated, remaining eligible applicants may be placed on a waiting list.
The grant application process and program is being coordinated with assistance from the
Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Government.
For additional information, a dedicated phone line and email account have been created by the town to help track applicants and ensure privacy for sensitive information. Interested homeowners may send email inquiries to housingapp@southernpines.net or call and leave your name and contact number at (910) 693-4177.
