The earliest group photo has been lost to time. Ditto the next three years. By 1975, the tradition was established and a faded photo of 16 friends in golf attire commemorates their time at Pinehurst. Last week the RIOT golfers lined up once more in honor of their 50th anniversary.
“There was never any talk of going anywhere else,” says Emerson Rudacille, a founding member and namesake of the Rudacille Invitation Only Tournament (RIOT). “We all enjoy seeing each other. That is the most important thing.”
It was 1972 when Rudacille and seven golfing friends — all engineers with Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Co. — put their clubs in their cars and headed south. The next summer they came back, the group now expanded to 16 friends. And so on, and so on.
“The only two years we’ve ever missed were 1976 and 1981,” said Carl Walls, the group’s tournament director for 31 years.
Some years they’ve had as many as 35 travel to Pinehurst. An average year sees at least 24 to 25 players.
“It is a big family event for us. I brought my three sons along often. Now they are big enough that they bring me along,” laughs Wayne Pennewell. “Emberson came up with the grand idea to come to Pinehurst. Ever since then, we have gotten together.”
Most who made the trip over the years knew how to play, but a few were beginners, like Pennewell. “I was a rookie. Emerson taught me how to play.”
Rudacille, who was unable to make the trip this year but called in to keep tabs on his friends, is also the group’s official historian.
“He has kept every scoreboard in the archives at his home,” Wall says.
Over the years, the group headquartered the tournament at the Holly Inn, the Pinehurst Hotel and their condos, Whispering Pines Villas, the Magnolia Inn. Since 2000, they’ve made the Pine Crest Inn their home away from home.
“Folks at the Pine Crest have treated us like family over the years, going out of their way to make our weekly stay there as comfortable as possible. With top notch food served morning and evening sandwiched around great golf courses they arranged, life was good,” Rudacille wrote, on the group’s 30th anniversary.
Per tradition, the RIOT players begin to arrive on a Monday — these days flying or driving in from nine different states — and start with few practice rounds. On Wednesday, they hold a memorial tournament. This year’s event was dedicated to David Chapel, the father of one of the original founding members.
Thursday is reserved for the Founder’s Cup tournament, always held at Legacy Golf Links, in Aberdeen. And on Friday, they rally for their Honors Tournament, this year to be held at Hyland Golf Club, in Southern Pines.
But Saturday is reserved for their biggest event, the RIOT Championship. Like the Founder’s Cup, this tournament travels to different courses. This year, they played at the Magnolia course at Pinewild.
When they’re not hitting balls on the course, the group occasionally spends down time chipping putts into the fireplace, a time-honored tradition at the Pine Crest Inn.
On their last evening in Pinehurst, the group gathers for a sit down dinner and to hand out awards. The RIOT champion gets a green jacket and a crystal vase, plus bragging rights over a special trophy that was made by an original member and is passed down each year. Another tradition that took root a few years back is the RIOT champion has to brings gifts for everybody the following year.
“It’s their penalty for winning,” Walls laughs.
The gifts have included personalized bag tags and towels. One year the champion brought bottles of wine for everyone with the RIOT logo. That was a big hit, Walls says.
This year to honor the group’s golden anniversary, everyone who ever played in the RIOT was invited back to Pinehurst.
“Despite the passing of several favorites and medical issues with a few others, we made it to the 50th anniversary. Thanks mostly to a herculean effort on the part of director Walls and the executive committee the trip survived for the last 10 years,” said Rudacille. “Thirty-two golfers plus a few not playing will be present … It should be a great sendoff for those who have been the glue holding the RIOT together for so long. Many may never return, but a mountain of memories and lasting friendships created by the game of golf and their experiences at Pinehurst will live on.”
Bob Bugsch, a founding member who has come every year consistently since 1993, brought his 18-year old grandson: a RIOT first.
The group teased the teen that it’s up to him to make sure the championship carries on, at least until the 100th anniversary when he’d only be 68.
“This is a pretty unique group. Guys don’t often have groups like this — that keep meeting this long,” said Bill Hickman, another founding member. “Some of us started working together in 1966-1967, so we’ve known each other a long time. It’s hard to believe it’s 50 years. But Pinehurst is just one of those places that draws you. It is the most peaceful place. No matter what is going on in the world, you come here and it is just different.”
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475 or laura@thepilot.com.
