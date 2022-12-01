The ceremonial groundbreaking for the Morganton Park South complex. L-R: David McNeil, Duke Energy district manager, Town Manager Reagan Parsons, Mayor Carol Haney, Town Council Member Taylor Clement, Landowner Neil Conti and Council Member Bill Pate.
The historic Black family cemetery (left) adjacent to the proposed four-lane parkway between U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road would be preserved in coordination with the Moore County Historical Society. Rendering courtesy of Midland Atlantic Properties/Town of Southern Pines
Emilee Phillips/ThePilot
A fountain and clock tower are two architectural features included in conceptual architectural renderings of the proposed Target-anchored shopping center in the Morganton Park South development.
Image courtesy of Midland Atlantic Properties/Town of Southern Pines
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Morganton Park South complex — and soon-to-be location of Moore County’s first Target store — occurred Thursday afternoon. No mud or wind could dampen the excitement of those in attendance.
“I can finally say yes to the constant question that we’ve heard for 16 years: ‘Do you have a Target?’ Yes! We are going to have a Target,” Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney said.
“It’s good to see someone doing justice to the plans that were laid decades ago,” Council Member Taylor Clement said. “Like the land was always intended to be this, and we found somebody who was willing to put the work and the money into doing it right.”
John Silverman, managing principal and co-founder of development firm Midland Atlantic Properties, said the company had been looking at the site — until recently a largely undeveloped four-lane divided road connecting two U.S. highways— for nearly two decades. This most recent round of conversations began about two years ago.
To its east, Morganton Road connects U.S. 15-501 to U.S. 1. To its west, although it narrows to two lanes, Morganton connects U.S. 15-501 with N.C. 5, another major north-south artery.
Morganton for years had been void of significant development in Southern Pines, but that has changed in recent years as new retail and office projects have come online between U.S. 15-501 and 1. In the past two years, Southern Pines has approved plans for substantially more growth, including the Target-anchored shopping center, more offices and hundreds of new apartments.
The official plans for Target were presented at the end of October, and the store is planned to open in October 2024. The complex will include a new DICK'S Sporting Goods and a Golf Galaxy, set to open in time for the 2024 U.S. Golf Open. HomeGoods, FiveBelow and Starbucks will also be a part of the complex.
An interior parkway will be finished first, connecting U.S. 15-501 to Morganton Road. Bill Mees, director of development at Mid Atlantic Properties, said the company is aiming to open that road in December 2023.
“It's going to bring some great retailers who are not in the market currently; it's going to bring a lot of jobs,” said Silverman, whose company has done a number of signature developments, such as Southpoint in Durham. “The connection itself between Highway 501 and Morganton Road opens up all kinds of possibilities for people.”
Haney complimented the design of the complex, saying the project reflects the charm of downtown Southern Pines. The design includes a clock tower, landscaped sitting areas and a fountain.
An historic Black family cemetery, which dates back to 1787, is also incorporated into the plans. A path will lead to the area, which will feature a picket fence, some park benches and other landscaping.
Mees said the company worked closely with the Moore County Historical Association to preserve the cemetery. After conducting a survey and mapping the headstones, Mees said workers moved the headstones off-site to keep them safe while the ground was graded.
“All of those headstones will be restored to their exact same position,” Mees said.
David McNeill, district manager for government and community relations for Duke Energy, said it’s exciting to see new businesses join the area and Duke Energy’s role in bringing these services.
“You don’t see a community of 100,000 people that has the quality of folks you have in this community,” Silverman said.
