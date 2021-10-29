Moore County Schools Superintendent Robert Grimesey will retire in January after more than seven years at the helm of the county’s public schools.
Moore County Schools announced his plans Friday afternoon in letters sent to the Board of Education and one to the staff. His final day will be Jan. 31.
"I turned 65 last June, and my mind and body remind me of that daily. With 20-plus years of uninterrupted service as a superintendent in two states, I am one of the two most experienced superintendents in North Carolina,” Grimesey said after Friday’s announcement.
“I am among a rapidly shrinking number of people in my profession who have served for over 38 years. The time has come for me to allow a younger person to provide the energetic and imaginative leadership that our Moore County Schools students and staff members deserve."
Grimesey came to Moore County after more than 30 years as an educator and administrator in Virginia. A passionate leader unafraid to show his emotions from time to time, Grimesey will retire from a district fundamentally changed under his leadership.
From his first day, Grimesey said that he was “first and foremost” an educator. “I am a teacher who happens to be a superintendent,” he said. “My skill set, temperament, personality and vision are to be totally devoted to the education of children under college age. The classroom is my community.”
But it was the military community and the children of active-duty parents that especially captured his heart. Himself the father of a highly decorated Air Force son, he put these children at the forefront of a number of efforts to support their time in Moore County Schools.
His seven years here have encapsulated the highest and lowest points of his career. He has led Moore County Schools through an unprecedented building phase, resulting in four new elementary schools that have all opened in the past two years. Of those, three were funded by $103 million in bonds approved by an overwhelming 80 percent majority of voters in May of 2018.
New, larger schools in new locations meant changing attendance lines. Under Grimesey’s leadership, the schools took the opportunity to attempt a wholesale northward shift of students from crowded schools into those where entire classrooms sit empty.
That controversial redistricting process, protested by parents whose students stood to move to schools serving poorer areas, saw the tides of public opinion start to turn against Moore County Schools and Grimesey himself last year.
But for several years prior, Grimesey and the sitting school board enjoyed almost universal support from parents and community leaders. That emerged almost entirely from one tumultuous week in 2015, a year after Grimesey took the reins of Moore County Schools.
A calling to serve
When he was first announced as superintendent in May of 2014, he spoke of a welcoming opportunity to work with a school board he characterized as “warm and civil.”
"I knew about 90 seconds into my first interview with the school board members that they would be a great group to work with," he said after his hiring was announced. “I felt early on that if they wanted my help as superintendent, then I would be very interested in doing so.”
Somewhere along the way in that first year, however, that welcoming feeling evaporated among most of the school board. As Grimesey closed his first year and prepared for his first annual review, the board signaled it was preparing to cut short his tenure.
During a closed session on Monday, June 1, 2015, Grimesey was asked to resign or the board would fire him by exercising a "unilateral termination” clause in his contract. When Grimesey refused to resign, the board scheduled a special meeting for the morning of Thursday, June 4.
In the three days before that meeting, support for Grimesey rose up across Moore County, from county commissioners and Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey to preachers and business leaders.
At the June 4 meeting — it was held in the old County Courthouse meeting room to accommodate a crowd of several hundred — the Board of Education voted 5-3 to fire Grimesey. The board was then escorted out back doors by sheriff’s deputies, the taunts and jeers of the crowd trailing them.
In a speech to the crowd after his termination, Grimesey said, "A contract may be terminated, but a calling may never be denied," he said. "I was called to serve the children, employees, families and other citizens of Moore County, and by most indications it would seem that I have fulfilled that obligation. Today my contract has been terminated, yet my calling remains intact."
Two days later, under withering criticism and facing the prospect of special state legislation allowing voters to recall them, three school board members who supported the termination — Sue Black, Kathy Farren and Ben Cameron — resigned.
A fourth, Becky Carlson, resigned following the June 8 board meeting at which Grimesey was reinstated by a 4-1 vote. That occurred at Union Pines High School, whose 1,000-seat auditorium was filled to capacity.
"As it has for the past six days, Moore County stands together as one, not for a man but for its own ideals and principles," Grimesey said after returning to his spot in the superintendent’s chair.
Grimesey thanked everyone for the support, and he offered his admiration for setting aside all differences to show the "finest community in all America."
As part of a contract renegotiation, Grimesey had removed from his contract the unilateral termination clause.
Budget clashes
On the day-to-day operations side, the funding picture has never been rosy. In his first years as superintendent, Grimesey successfully re-engineered the district’s budget away from reliance on the school board’s dwindling supply of funding banked from stimulus payments after the Great Recession in 2008.
District-level communications staff were the first to go, along with reorganizing Moore County Schools’ top-level administrators to create a more efficient shop. So was a popular year-round attendance program in place at four elementary schools that cost the district $400,000 annually.
But even with those cuts, the school board’s budget negotiations with the Board of Commissioners each spring regularly left the district short of the funding requested to achieve its priorities.
In 2017, public interest in the county’s regular budget hearing, centered around the school board’s requested budget, exceeded the capacity of the historic courthouse in Carthage and forced the meeting to be postponed. In his budget presentations to the school board that year, Grimesey offered an aspirational “prototype” budget representing the cost to shift to ideal staffing levels and employee pay.
The eventual local ask was much more modest than that.
“One of the great challenges and flaws of American public education is we try to do everything, and one of the great blessings and rewards — and things worth celebrating — about our public schools is that we try to do everything,” Grimesey told the board at the time. “We try to do everything for everyone.”
The next night in Union Pines’ auditorium, 600 people — parents, civic leaders and elected officials, and retirees on fixed incomes alike — turned out under the rallying cry “fully fund our schools.” More than 50 of them spoke in a three-hour public hearing.
The commissioners responded, agreeing to amend their own proposed budget by up to $1.7 million in additional school funding based on the effects of the state budget. It’s a move they haven’t repeated since.
The following year, the school board took dramatic steps to compensate. On Grimesey’s reluctant recommendation, the school board approved the elimination of 15 teaching positions. Most of those were in fourth and fifth grades, which at some schools now number 30 students per class, as K-3 class sizes are protected by state laws. Every year since, the school board has requested local funding to regain some or all of those teachers.
Last year’s budget shortfall was eventually balanced using COVID-19 relief funding. That money stands to help sustain the schools through the 2023 school year.
Building boom
Grimesey knew before he was hired that building new schools and redistricting were on the horizon as a remedy to crowded and aged schools, all within the context of enrollment growth and the need for a balanced operating budget.
Discussions surrounding a high school solution to offset outsized enrollment at Pinecrest and Union Pines began in early 2015. The so-called Advanced Career Center was envisioned as a “concept” school where students from all three traditional high schools could take career and technical courses as well as some Advanced Placement and language classes, for one or two periods a day.
For a long time it was the school board’s first priority, tied with a new elementary school to absorb students from the overenrolled Sandhills Farm Life and Vass-Lakeview. That school is now McDeeds Creek Elementary.
But after more than two years of discussions with Sandhills Community College that included the college trustees deeding over 18 acres to the school board, the Advanced Career Center slipped from the top spot on the district’s facilities plan to the bottom.
“Drawing that line was gut-wrenching, but we concluded that it would come down to the simple matter of resilience,” Grimesey said when he presented that list. “To be blunt, our older students are more resilient than our younger students.”
It didn’t help that a referendum to increase the county sales tax to help pay for the ACC and elementary school construction narrowly failed in March of 2016.
Still, Grimesey kept the construction talks going. The elementary school was needed, as were new elementary schools in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst.
What ultimately transpired was the largest concerted building spree in the district’s history. The district’s newest schools were almost 10 years old at that point, and facilities had not kept up with demand, growth and aging infrastructure.
McDeeds Creek opened in the fall of 2019 on Camp Easter Road in Southern Pines. The new Aberdeen Elementary was the first bond-funded school to open in 2020. Southern Pines Elementary followed mid-year this past January and the new Pinehurst Elementary opened its doors this fall.
Along the way, the schools expanded North Moore High in Robbins, adding an auxiliary gymnasium, classrooms and labs in another project the county commissioners agreed to finance through a private bank loan.
Redistricting and the fallout
Before the first schools were complete, Grimesey got to work on a countywide review of school attendance zones. That six-month review took into account long term enrollment projections for every school based on data from N.C. State’s Operations Research and Education Laboratory. Those forecasts showed that the disparities in enrollment between schools in the Pinehurst and West End areas and those north of Carthage, where the overall population is in a slow decline, were only likely to get worse.
At first, the school board also set out to address differences in each school’s economic demographics. The idea was that while schools’ academic offerings might be consistent across the district, things like field trips and parent-driven arts and athletics boosters give schools serving a more affluent population — and the students that attend them — an advantage.
“There’s not going be a skeleton left in any closets,” Grimesey told the district’s African-American advisory council in early 2019.
“There aren’t going to be any loose ends. There are not going to be questions left on the table. We already are thinking about every question, including the ones that are not comfortable. What we want to do is what is right for children, and that’s going to require some tradeoffs.”
The resulting redistricting plans went through several drafts and rounds of public input in the spring of 2019. Those public meetings leaned toward bitter opposition of the plans from neighborhoods across the county: from the Country Club of North Carolina protesting the shift from Pinehurst Elementary and West Pine Middle to Southern Pines Elementary and Southern Middle, which are geographically closer to the gated community’s entrance, to residents of Eagle Springs and Carthage faced with a longer bus ride to the North Moore-area schools.
That same summer, Moore County Schools was scorned nationwide after staff at Pinecrest lost more than 400 juniors’ completed ACT college admissions exams. The school fired a low-level administrative staffer, but has never explained why the tests weren’t mailed to ACT for scoring or where they ended up. That fall, the district sought to transfer popular Assistant Principal Herb Hanson, who performed a supervisory role in test administration, to another school. Hundreds of students rallied in support of Hanson, who elected to retire at the end of 2019.
A month after Pinecrest realized the tests went missing, the board was set for a routine extension of Grimesey’s contract from 2022 to 2023. They approved that extension after hearing from a small group of residents opposed to the motion, including David Hensley, who is now a board member.
Those critics cited the lost tests and the number of “C”- and “D”-rated schools in Moore County in suggesting the board wait a year or two before extending the superintendent’s contract.
The state assigns those ratings based on student performance on End-of-Grade and End-of-Course tests. Since that testing was canceled in 2020, and schools were exempt from grades based on 2021 testing, schools’ grades have not been updated since.
That tinge of dissatisfaction with the district erupted a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. North Carolina didn’t allow schools to reopen at full capacity in August 2020, but Moore County Schools was one of a few to bring all K-12 students, except those who opted for fully virtual learning, back into class two days per week.
But when the state gave local districts the option to fully reopen elementary schools with limited social distancing in October, the board voted in favor of Grimesey’s recommendation to wait until the start of the spring semester in January.
That vote drew a polarized reception from parents. It also fell three weeks before the November general election that overturned all three of the school board seats on the ballot.
School-related controversies have only intensified since. Some, like debates over school mask mandates, are still related to the pandemic. Others, like Critical Race Theory and the adoption of a new social studies curriculum have seen national political issues played out before the school board, which was once considered a hyperlocal forum.
In April, board member Robert Levy addressed a crowd of parents gathered at Moore County Schools’ central office to protest continued mask mandates.
“One of the things we're fighting is the previous school board gave this superintendent a multi-year contract because they knew we were going to be elected,” Levy told them.
“I would love to fire him tomorrow. He has a contract today.”
In a statement on Friday, school board Chair Libby Carter said that she’d accepted Grimesey’s retirement notice “with great sadness.” The board will now move to discuss a superintendent search and the potential appointment of an acting or interim superintendent following Grimesey’s retirement.
“He has led with dignity and grace and offered a transparency on school issues that will be difficult to match. His long-term vision has provided us with new schools, clear goals, and a well-designed strategic plan to attain them,” she said.
“I was truly blessed to serve alongside of him as school board chair and offer my thanks for his steady hand leading our journey. We wish him well as he enjoys his retirement and the company of his children and grandchildren.”
The Board of Education meets Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. for its regular monthly work session. Its regular business meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8.
(4) comments
Wow! One of if not the most comprehensive articles I have ever read in the Pilot
The rats are jumping the ship after gnawing the hull full of holes. The only sad part of this is that taxpayers will fund his exorbitant retirement after all the damage that has been done to a generation or more of children in our terrible government schools. The best way to improve government schools is through competition from school choice, charter schools and universal vouchers.
Best of luck in the future Dr. Grimesey. Despite lack of funding support from our County Commissioners who seem to think educational achievements can be achieved on a shoestring you did your best. You've always been very accessible and responsive to my many questions and I thank you.
A word to the wise. Before taking the position the next Moore County School Superintendent would be well advised to have iron clad funding agreements from County Commissioners. C and D grades for schools can be reversed but it WILL take resources. i.e. MONEY
John Misiaszek
This is excellent news. Hoping that Moore County "report card" improves under new leadership.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.