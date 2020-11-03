All five seats on the Moore County Board of Commissioners will remain in Republican hands, according to unofficial election results announced Tuesday evening.
Louis Gregory will retain his seat representing District 2 after capturing more than 65 percent of votes cast. With 25 of 26 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Gregory had 35,307 votes, compared to 18,518 for Democratic challenger Ariadne DeGarr.
“I am excited and I am looking forward to continuing to work for the citizens of Moore County,” Gregory said. “I am looking forward to being a good listener and doing what is best for our county.
“It was a hard fight to be able to get here but, at the same time, it is all worthwhile. I appreciate everything that people are doing and have done to get us here.”
Frank Quis, the current chairman of the all-Republican board, ran unopposed for a second term representing District 4. He secured 39,358 votes cast with 25 out of 26 precincts reporting at press time.
“I appreciate the confidence of the citizens of Moore County,” said Quis, in a brief phone interview with The Pilot after the polls closed. “I’m also pleased to see Louis Gregory win another term and look forward to serving with him. We’ve been working together the last four years and accomplished a number of things and we have more things to accomplish. We are both looking forward to that.”
While the commissioners are required to live in the district they represent, they are elected by all voters.
The Moore County Board of Elections is currently scheduled to review and approve final election results Friday, Nov. 13.
Elections Director Glenda Clendenin reported 3,010 absentee by-mail requested ballots had not been returned by Tuesday morning; however, the Board of Elections can still accept and count ballots until Nov. 12 if they are postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 3. These races are not close enough to be affected by those ballots.
In 2016, Gregory sailed through the election season without opposition. This time around he faced local builder Ron Jackson in the Republican primary and DeGarr.
DeGarr, a political newcomer, ran on a platform of being a voice for underrepresented citizens.
“I would like to thank those who supported me both near and far, emotionally and financially,” said DeGarr. “I appreciate their faith in me and the message that I was trying to convey.”
DeGarr added that she viewed her campaign as a victory because she was able to bring to light “many issues that have gone unspoken.”
“I consider this gained experience for my next run. I’ll see you in 2024,” she said.
While the pandemic has overshadowed many of the issues, DeGarr and Gregory both prioritized the local school system as a top concern. In addition, growth and managing the impact of our expanding population on schools and other infrastructure was another priority identified by all three candidates.
Quis noted the school board races were especially hard fought this election cycle and that it seemed the challengers would prevail according to early returns on Tuesday evening.
“This will most likely cause some changes within the Board of Education. We look forward to working with Chairwoman (Libby) Carter and the other members over the next year or so,” said Quis.
