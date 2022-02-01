Moore County Commissioner Louis Gregory, who has a long career of public service in Moore County, announced Tuesday he was stepping down from his elected post, effective March 1.
Gregory, who did not attend Tuesday morning’s commissioners meeting, submitted an email that he asked Catherine Graham to read aloud at the meeting.
Gregory will step down with more than two years remaining in his four-year term. He was first elected to the board in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. Before joining the commissioners, Gregory had a long career in public safety, including six years as Whispering Pines’ police chief from 2003 to 2009.
“For 60 years now I have done my best to protect and serve the public, often at the sacrifice of my family and myself,” Gregory wrote. “I find my health is such I should listen to my doctors and rest to get well. I tried to avoid doing as my doctor suggested, but now I know they are right.
“I believe one who is elected to be a commissioner should be at 100 percent. I am unable to do that at the present and I have been told treatment and rest will take several months. I do not think it right for me to be absent for that length of time. Therefore, I am advising I will be medically retiring, effective March 1. This should give my party time to select a qualified individual to fill my seat.”
Gregory represents District 2, which includes Pinehurst, Seven Lakes, Taylortown and the majority of the Eastwood precinct. Gregory has served as vice chair of the Board of Commissioners since 2020.
Gregory also serves as the board's legislative liaison and is also a member of the Board of Health, the Partners in Progress Board of Directors and the Transportation Advisory Board.
Fellow commissioners seemed visibly shaken by news of their colleague’s retirement. Board Chairman Frank Quis said he was “very disappointed” to hear the news and that it was “a lot to process.”
“Mr. Gregory has been dealing with some health issues as many folks have noticed, but he never slowed down, never stopped paying attention to the job he had taken on as commissioner,” Quis said after Graham read the email. “I’m sure we’ll have much more to say about Mr. Gregory and his decision, which I respect. I know he gave it a lot of thought.”
Gregory’s announced departure means there will now be four new commissioners come December. Graham and Commissioners Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke announced last fall that they will not seek re-election this year. That meant just Quis and Gregory would be the only holdovers. Now, Quis will be the lone experienced commissioner after the November elections. Like Gregory, his term doesn’t expire until 2024.
By law, Gregory’s replacement must be of the same party — Republican in this case — and live within District 2. The Moore County Republican Party has 30 days to submit a nominee to the commissioners, who will make the appointment.
