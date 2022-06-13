Attending a development roundtable hosted by the Moore County Board of Commissioners in May, Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack gained valuable insight into what his town needed going forward, and how appealing the municipality in the northwest corner of the county is for developers.
“I was very excited with the feedback of people wanting five acres or more with sewer access, that seems to be the golden ticket right now. We are working hard to catalog that,” Mack said.
That job of listing all available sites of land will get easier in the near future with the announcement Monday that Robbins received aid from a Golden LEAF grant valued at $15,000 as part of the SITE program. The grant brings professionals in to help catalog and market available property in Robbins for potential industry. The three-phase grant had a total award of $250,000 for the Identification phase that was distributed to projects across several other counties in the state. The SITE program also has a due diligence and a development phase.
Consultants will come to Robbins to assess and look to find the best use of Robbins’ economic development opportunities, strategies, infrastructure and assets, a press release from Moore County Partners in Progress said.
While the town employees know the area better than anyone, the limitations of the job the Golden LEAF will complete would be timely without help from the grant.
“What would’ve taken us three years to recatalog options and go out and pretend to be real estate developers,” Mack said. “They get to go be that for us.”
The need to have an up to date catalog of potential businesses comes with the growth in the surrounding areas. Robbins finds itself in close proximity to interstates and other main highways that lead to Randolph and Chatham counties, where a secondary uptick is expected for suppliers to the electric vehicle market with a $1.3 billion Toyota battery manufacturing facility coming to Liberty and the $4 billion VinFast facility planned for Moncure.
Partners In Progress continues to see a significant increase in the number of businesses exploring options in Moore County.
“Being less than an hour’s drive to the Toyota Battery and VinFast sites puts Robbins and northern Moore within the radar of this unprecedented activity coming in the near future,” Executive Director Nataline Hawkins said in a press release. “Identifying prospective industrial sites through the SITE Program can help position northern Moore to possibly capture some of those supplier industries and reap the benefits from the capital investment, new job creation, and general economic ripple effect they will generate.
“This project will help the town of Robbins take a critical first step by identifying potential industrial sites,” she added.
“That second- and third-order effect for supplemental business is basically how Atlanta got so big,” Mack said. “These sites, whether it be Milliken or whatever, there’s tons of potential on the board.”
Robbins is Moore County’s only census tract designated as an Opportunity Zone, and the tract has also been redesignated as a HUBZone through June 30, 2023. A HUBZone is a historically underutilized business area where 3 percent of federal contract dollars are planned to go into these types of areas each year, according to the U.S. Small Business Association website.
On top of transportation access, the town’s water infrastructure has seen an upgrade through FEMA funding complete an overhaul of the wastewater treatment plant, as well as the pump system to increase the capacity.
Mack said that the current method of entertaining potential property offerings is more word of mouth, but he thinks that a more formalized approach could broaden the horizons of available industrial sites, adding that he sees a theme for Robbins is an “open season” for industry to return back to the town limits.
The town’s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a budget Thursday that would drop the town’s property tax rate down one cent to 73 cents per $100 valuation of property. The tax rate remains the highest in the county, but Mack said it shows a positive trend for the town.
“The higher end tax rate going up sends a different signal than the higher end going on the way down. I’m really proud of the commissioners during the budget process of making it a priority,” Mack said. “If we aren’t adjusting water rates yet, let’s do it in another way. It just makes perfect sense. That money given back is going to come back in economics later for us.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
