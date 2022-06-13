Attending last month’s discussion about growth hosted by the Moore County Board of Commissioners in May, Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack learned what his town needed going forward — and how appealing the town in the northwest corner of the county just may be for developers looking for available land and value.
“I was very excited with the feedback of people wanting five acres or more with sewer access,” he said. “That seems to be the golden ticket right now. We are working hard to catalog that.”
That job of listing available sites will get easier in the near future with the recent announcement that Robbins will get $15,000 from a Golden LEAF Foundation grant as part of its SITE program. That program brings professionals in to help catalog and market available property for potential industry. And Golden LEAF has other funds Robbins can leverage to assess sites and prepare them for building.
While town employees know the area better than anyone, they’re busy doing their regular jobs. Golden LEAF consultants can complete an inventory in a more timely manner.
That task “would’ve taken us three years to catalog options and go out and pretend to be real estate developers,” Mack said. “They get to go be that for us.”
The need to have an updated inventory of developable industrial sites comes with the growth in the surrounding areas. Recent major development in neighboring Randolph and Chatham counties could have significant spill-over effects for Robbins. Toyota earlier this year announced a $1.3 billion Toyota electric battery manufacturing facility for a “megasite” in Liberty, and Vietnamese automotive manufacturer VinFast announced a $4 billion facility planned for Moncure.
Leaders with Partners In Progress, Moore County’s economic development business recruiter, is seeing an increase in businesses exploring options in Moore County as a result of those projects.
“Being less than an hour’s drive to the Toyota Battery and VinFast sites puts Robbins and northern Moore within the radar of this unprecedented activity coming in the near future,” Executive Director Nataline Hawkins said in a news release.
“Identifying prospective industrial sites through the SITE Program can help position northern Moore to possibly capture some of those supplier industries and reap the benefits from the capital investment, new job creation and general economic ripple effect they will generate.
“This project will help the town of Robbins take a critical first step by identifying potential industrial sites.”
“That second- and third-order effect for supplemental business is basically how Atlanta got so big,” Mack said. “These sites, whether it be Milliken or whatever, there’s tons of potential on the board.”
Robbins is Moore County’s only census tract designated as an Opportunity Zone, which confers special tax benefits on companies and individuals who invest in that zone. The tract has also been redesignated as a “HUBZone” through June 30, 2023. A HUBZone is a historically underutilized area that can leverage federal dollars.
On top of highway access, the town’s water and sewer infrastructure has seen an upgrade through federal grants, giving the town more capacity.
While word-of-mouth has been the more common approach to development opportunity in the past, Mack said that a more formalized approach is better. He’s hoping that site location consultants see a rising value in Robbins.
Toward that end, the town’s Board of Commissioners took a step last week and approved a one-cent reduction in the property tax rate, reducing it to 73 cents per $100 valuation of property. The tax rate remains the highest in the county, but Mack said it shows a positive trend for the town.
“The higher-end tax rate going up sends a different signal than the higher end going down. I’m really proud of the commissioners during the budget process of making it a priority,” Mack said. “If we aren’t adjusting water rates yet, let’s do it in another way. It just makes perfect sense.
“That money given back is going to come back in economics later for us.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
