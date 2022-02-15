The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle. Successful projects will meet the key objectives for 2022: create positive impacts for rural communities, stimulate economic development and support the agricultural industry. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2022 for selected innovative projects.
“Projects that support farmers in current or former tobacco-dependent regions through education, research or infrastructure are priorities in 2022”, said William H. “Bill” Teague, NCTTFC Chairman.
Proposed projects must be within North Carolina. The grant guidelines and the application are available online at www.tobaccotrustfund.org. Selected projects should expect to start in November of 2022.
The NCTTFC was established in 2000 by the N.C. General Assembly to help members of the tobacco community including farmers, tobacco workers and related businesses. Its original funding was established through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement. Funding is now appropriated to the NCTTFC which then reviews, selects, and disperses the funds to grant projects.
Past NCTTFC projects includes agriculture fairs and farmers market improvements, cost-share grant programs for farmers, commodity marketing, researching alternative crops, and support of agricultural education programs.
More information can be found at the NCTTFC’s website http://tobaccotrustfund.org, or by calling Jeff Camden at (919) 733-2160. The deadline for applications submission is Friday March 4, 2022.
In addition, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The Sprogram aims to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the marketplace. It is managed by the department, through funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 4, at noon.
“In 2021, we awarded $2.9 million for 16 projects across the state, which included one-time funds of $1.6 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. We anticipate $1.2 million in funding this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The success and growth of specialty crops are important as North Carolina agriculture continues to diversify and as the industry inches closer to the $100 billion mark in economic impact.”
The department will accept grant requests up to $200,000 from nonprofit organizations, academia, commodity associations, state and local government agencies, colleges and universities. Grants are not available for projects that directly benefit or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual.
Eligible projects must involve fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, nursery, floriculture or horticulture crops.
For grant guidelines and an application, go to www.ncspecialtycrops.com. For questions, contact Jenni Keith at (919) 707-3158 or by email at jenni.keith@ncagr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.