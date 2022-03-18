Adult and Teen Challenge of Sandhills, a nonprofit that runs a residential treatment program for people with drug and alcohol addictions, recently paid off the mortgage for its Carthage campus.
Russ Cambria, executive director of the faith-based organization, said the payoff happened three years ahead of schedule thanks to the efforts of state Sen. Tom McInnis and Rep. Jamie Boles, whose districts include Moore County. The two lawmakers advocated for a $200,000 grant that was earmarked for the nonprofit in the state budget.
“I’ve never seen local politicians go to bat for an Adult and Teen Challenge center like they did and get us such a large amount,” Cambria, who has been involved with the organization for 10 years, said in a phone interview. “The gift that they were able to get us as a nonprofit allows the money we were previously sending to the bank for our mortgage to go directly back into care.”
Over 100 addicts pass through the 38-bed center each year, according to Cambria. The program serves people from across North Carolina.
“We take people from 18 years old all the way up,” he said. “They could be 70 and still qualify to come in.”
The program is intensive, with addicts spending 30 days in Carthage before transferring to one of the nonprofit’s induction centers in Kannapolis and Elizabethtown for three months. After that, they return to Carthage to complete the final eight months of their treatment.
“The trick is getting them in,” Cambria said. “With a drug addict, you have a window of opportunity and if you miss it, they're not coming to treatment. The clock starts ticking when they ask for help.”
About 78 percent of the program’s participants remain substance-free after they graduate, according to a 2019 study by the Center for Compassion at Evangel University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.