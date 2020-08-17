Work has resumed on the new 32-acre recreation facility on U.S. 15-501, near Burney Hardware in Aberdeen. Town leaders recently approved a contract with Dale Hight not to exceed $275,200 to perform base grading.
“This is the next really big step in this project,” Town Manager Paul Sabiston reported during the Town Board’s Aug. 10 work session.
Plans call for six rectangular sports fields, a concession building and restrooms on the site. Sabiston said the grading cost was higher than was estimated during the preliminary bid process.
“The reason for that is the topography -- the slope at that site. There are a lot more hills and dirt that needs to be moved,” he said. “But the bid we have in hand for base grading is a strong, good bid for that number.”
Hight submitted the low bid. He is a local contractor who has performed other work for the town, including clearing work at the new park site.
“Dale did a great job. You can see how much work that was. It is quite a project,” Sabiston said, noting as a small business owner, Hight will need more time to complete the project.
Grading work is expected to take six to eight months and the project timeline has been updated as a result. Sabiston anticipated at least some of the playing fields will be open and ready for action in late summer/early fall 2021.
Last December, town leaders closed the deal to purchase 15-acres for $150,000 with the Ransdell family contributing a 17-acre donation of adjacent land. The fiscal year 2020-21 budget includes $250,000 towards improvements with another $125,000 committed next year.
The town is also due $100,000 included in the state budget, which remains in limbo, in addition to pursuing other grants and working with community partners and individual donations for the project.
“We are doing this project as cost efficiently as possible,” Sabiston said. “Some of the delays were COVID-related, but we are ready to move forward now.”
