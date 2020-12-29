Morganton Road intersection

Reconstruction of the Morganton Road and U.S. 15-501 intersection into an interchange with a bridge is expected to begin in 2028, one of 19 local highway projects included in the state's 10-year transportation plan. 

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will begin accepting grant applications on Jan. 1, 2021, to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways.

Grants are open to non-profit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. Grants awarded will be for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct.1, 2021.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program works to reduce the number of traffic crashes and fatalities in North Carolina through safe-driving initiatives such as Click It or Ticket, Booze It & Lose It, BikeSafe NC, Watch For Me NC, Speed a Little, Lose a Lot, and North Carolina’s Vision Zero initiative.

In previous years over 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects which focus on:

reducing impaired driving;

encouraging seat belt use;

reducing speed-related fatalities;

promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety;

advancing motorcycle safety;

promoting child passenger safety seats; and

other related initiatives.

Organizations interested in applying for a NCGHSP grant can learn more about the application process online via the Connect NCDOT website and by reviewing a grant orientation video. Interested applicants may also call (919) 814-3650 with questions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days