The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will begin accepting grant applications on Jan. 1, 2021, to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways.
Grants are open to non-profit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety.
Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. Grants awarded will be for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct.1, 2021.
The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program works to reduce the number of traffic crashes and fatalities in North Carolina through safe-driving initiatives such as Click It or Ticket, Booze It & Lose It, BikeSafe NC, Watch For Me NC, Speed a Little, Lose a Lot, and North Carolina’s Vision Zero initiative.
In previous years over 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects which focus on:
reducing impaired driving;
encouraging seat belt use;
reducing speed-related fatalities;
promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety;
advancing motorcycle safety;
promoting child passenger safety seats; and
other related initiatives.
Organizations interested in applying for a NCGHSP grant can learn more about the application process online via the Connect NCDOT website and by reviewing a grant orientation video. Interested applicants may also call (919) 814-3650 with questions.
