“Stay the course” in maintaining student face covering requirements, Moore County Health Director Robert Wittmann told school board members on Monday, and he’ll likely recommend that Moore County Schools move to a masks-optional policy in early 2022.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance last week to recommend that school districts in communities with moderate community transmission of COVID-19 lift masking requirements for vaccinated individuals. Once transmission levels decline to a low level for at least seven days, health officials recommend that masks be optional for all.
With a positive test rate at nearly 7 percent and 122 new cases over the last seven days, according to Centers for Disease Control data, Moore County still has a high transmission rate.
But Wittmann predicted that the county’s statistics should trend low enough in the next couple of months that he should be comfortable recommending a universal mask-optional policy after the holidays. Last year, Moore County Schools saw spikes in student COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, and again when students returned to school after winter break.
“We can expect a possibility of some blips, some increase immediately following those holidays,” Wittmann told the school board during its work session on Monday.
“So with that in mind — and the good news on the horizon is things are definitely trending in the right direction — I recommend that the school board consider looking at the benchmarks that are out there for ‘low.’”
The CDC has defined a low transmission rate as fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period, and a positive test rate below 5 percent. Moore County’s current positive test rate falls in the “moderate” range, but the case rate keeps it in the high transmission category.
Board member David Hensley, who has previously supported an optional mask policy, asked if trends in positive test rates accurately reflect the level of community transmission, given that there may be a smaller number of individuals being tested. Superintendent Bob Grimesey responded that that particular measure has little influence on COVID-19 management recommendations.
“Our main concern is what is our infection rate, what is the impact on absences as a result of quarantine, and how does that affect operations, and what might that implication be if we didn’t have masks,” said Grimesey.
Wittmann said that he doesn’t recommend following the guidance for partial mask requirements based on vaccination status, even if transmission rates soon fall into the moderate category.
“That would be extremely difficult to identify which students are vaccinated, which are unvaccinated,” he said. “If we got in that situation, I believe we would create confusion at best, chaos most likely.”
Board members have little appetite to pursue such a policy either. Board member Robert Levy said he would be especially wary of doing so in the case of students who may not be vaccinated due to their families’ religious beliefs.
“I would not want to have to ask a teacher to have to do mask checks on who’s appropriately wearing that mask and who no longer has to wear one,” said Chair Libby Carter. “I think, Bob, you kind of said it: it's got to be all or nothing. When we give up masks, it’s got to be across the board.”
Wittmann also weighed in on Moore County Schools’ plans to implement an on-campus testing program for students and staff later this month. The district is in the process of hiring 10 nurses to perform tests and assist with contact tracing for the rest of the academic year. Testing will be funded with a $1.4 million grant from the state health department.
Hensley asked whether students coming to school to be tested might unintentionally expose other students or school staff to the virus.
“In an ideal world, the student goes in, they go to a separate line, they ride a separate bus, their parents take them, they’re isolated, but we don’t live in an ideal world,” he said. “So is it the position of the Moore County Health Department that children that potentially have COVID going to our schools to get tested for COVID, is it your position that that does not pose a risk to potentially spread COVID in our schools?”
Tim Locklair, the district’s chief officer for academics and student support services, said that parents have been — and will continue to be — advised not to put symptomatic children on the school bus or drop them off in the morning. Parents who would like their children to be tested can call the school and arrange for a drive-up test.
Despite that, about one in five of the district’s positive student cases are identified after they’ve come to school with symptoms.
“We would never ask parents to send a symptomatic or sick child on school bus transportation or drop them off at school. The fact remains though, throughout the history of school there have been sick kids who are sent to school,” said Locklair. “That’s something we’ll have to continue to double down on and communicate around, but that’s something that we’ve had to manage since the beginning of the pandemic and even prior to that with flu and the common cold.”
Hensley again asked if there’s any risk that nurses performing the tests might infect other school staff, and through them, students. He suggested that those students being tested at the health department or another medical site could eliminate risk to school-based staff and healthy students.
Wittmann said that the testing nurses are trained to avoid picking up viruses or passing them around, and that drive-up testing poses negligible added potential for COVID-19 transmission to students and staff.
“There’s no such thing as zero risk. If we were trying to get to zero risk with COVID, we’d all be in bubble wrap in some place that had a negative pressure room,” said Wittmann. “We can’t have a society function with zero risk.”
