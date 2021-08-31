In recognition of exciting developments in North Carolina’s golf industry, Gov. Roy Cooper declared Aug. 31 as “North Carolina Golf Day.” A number of golf industry officials, including several who traveled from Moore County, convened at the Governor’s Mansion for the official signing of a proclamation in celebration of golf’s role in the economy, health, environmental stewardship and tourism of North Carolina.
“If you want to play a few rounds of golf on the best courses in the world, North Carolina is a place you can not miss,” said Cooper. “Not only does golf and the great tournaments it attracts increase tourism and create good jobs, but it also provides a great way to exercise and relax which has been particularly important during the pandemic.”
North Carolina will continue to be a destination for major golf tournaments with five U.S. Open Championships to be held at the famed Pinehurst No. 2 course by 2047, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open to be held at Pine Needles Lodge and the 2022 Presidents Cup and the 2025 PGA Championship to be held at the Quail Hollow Club. In addition to these events, annual golf tournaments like the Wells Fargo Championship and the Wyndham Championship are televised internationally and showcase North Carolina to the world and encourage tourism.
In addition, the United States Golf Association has officially recognized North Carolina’s Pinehurst region as “the Home of American Golf” and has chosen it to locate their Golf House Pinehurst, investing $25 million and bringing 50 full time USGA staff members to the area.
Home to 520 golf courses, golf is an economic engine for North Carolina, generating $2.3 billion in direct spending and a total economic impact of $4.2 billion in the state, including nearly 53,000 jobs and total wage income of $1.3 billion. Golf is represented in virtually every North Carolina County – the game is part of our history.
“Golf is more than an enjoyable pastime, it’s an important economic engine for North Carolina’s economy,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Many small businesses benefit from golf’s popularity in the state and the national spotlight it brings, especially those in the hospitality and tourism sectors of our economy.”
Additionally, NC State University is recognized as a leader in research on sustainable golf course management practices, an effort the Carolinas Golf Course Superintendents Association supports.
North Carolina leads in golf course management, with universities hosting more PGA Professional Golf Management Programs than any other state, with one each located at Campbell University, Methodist University, and N.C. State University. Graduates move on to lead golf in North Carolina, the US and the world.
“We, as an industry, are delighted at this recognition,” said Del Ratcliffe, President of the North Carolina Golf Course Owners Association. “Last year golf provided safe, healthy outdoor recreation when the COVID pandemic hit, leading to record rounds, great popularity and a surge in growth of the game.”
