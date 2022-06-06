Fresh off its success from this past week’s U.S. Women’s Open a few miles away at Pine Needles, the U.S. Golf Association held another celebration Monday marking the start of its permanent presence in Pinehurst.
In the shade of an old pine grove steps from the Pinehurst Members Club, USGA, state and local officials and business leaders celebrated a ground breaking for the organization’s second headquarters. Director of Brand Communications for the USGA Janeen Driscoll kicked off the ceremony thankful that she was able to be the first to say, "It's a beautiful day in Pinehurst!" Mike Whan, USGA president, enthusiastically fist bumped Driscoll before greeting the crowd with a hearty, "Hello Neighbors!"
The speakers spoke more as if they were in a summer tent revival than next to the Pinehurst tennis courts, but the excitement of what was to come and the collective sigh of relief for the successful past week was palpable. Whan spoke of the four tips to be a good neighbor using the metaphor of USGA as the new neighbor and the Village of Pinehurst as the established neighboring community. He ended his segment of the event by establishing the notion that the USGA is here to stay, "we are looking forward to being your neighbor," and that "We're not done yet."
North Carolina Deputy of Commerce Chief Deputy Secretary Jordan Whichard focused on the strong economic relationship between the USGA and NC. Calling the Golf House "another data point" between the two, he shared that 53,000 jobs in the state are directly associated with the golfing industry generating $1.3 billion in revenue.
State Senator Tom McInnis and State Representative Jamie Boles spoke next with both sharing their delight when they were each summoned to an ominous meeting two years ago to reveal the idea of the Golf House. Both had resounding responses with McInnis sharing that he added, "When can we break ground and when can we get started?"
McInnis then went on to boom to the 200 or so dignitaries that "this will go down as one of the biggest days in North Carolina -- from Manteo to Murphy -- and in Moore County."
Adding to the references made to future economic development and the importance of building strong foundations, Natalie Hawkins, CEO of Partners in Progress, thanked all of the business and county leaders in the audience for their "collective commitment" to "strengthening the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and imagination." She ended her segment by sharing that Arnold Palmer once said, "a road to success is always under construction" and she "couldn't be any happier to see this construction."
USGA President Elect Fred Perpall began and ended his remarks with "When you fit, you feel it" tying together the connection of the local community, the golf community, and the future community to this endeavor. He happily shared that he came to his position "just in time" because he will be "at the groundbreaking and the ribbon cutting."
Called Golf House Pinehurst, the new project will consolidate a few operations and move some people from the USGA’s headquarters in New Jersey. Chief among the new operations in Pinehurst will be a new equipment-testing facility, a museum and visitor center and offices for the USGA’s agronomy office.
Agronomy, or the science of soil and turf management, has importance with the USGA, because one of its many goals in the years ahead is working with golf courses on improving their environmental “friendliness” in using less water and managing their acreage more effectively and efficiently.
The campus will feature the USGA’s Equipment Standards Test Center – a laboratory dedicated to testing golf balls and clubs for conformance to the Rules of Golf. It will replace the current facility on the USGA’s Liberty Corner campus in New Jersey and enable significant new investment in advanced technology required to perform this global governance function.
A USGA Golf Museum experience will also be added, giving visitors a chance to delve into the association’s premier collection of golf artifacts and connect them more deeply with the game’s rich history.
USGA staffers based in Pinehurst will include members of the championship operations, Research and Test Center and Green Section teams. The number represents approximately 15 percent of the USGA’s current workforce and will include some of the game’s foremost scientific and golf management experts.
Independent studies estimate that the total economic impact of the USGA’s long-term presence will exceed $2 billion to the state of North Carolina. More than 1 million visitors travel to Pinehurst annually.
“Both the USGA and Pinehurst have embraced innovation in golf course architecture, agronomy, equipment design, player development and the Rules of the game,” Bob Dedman Jr., said on behalf of the Dedman family, which owns Pinehurst Resort. “We’re excited to work with the USGA as they create leading edge equipment and training facilities to advance the game, as well as a new visitor center to link the past to the present and future.”
In addition to the new faciliity the USGA has made a commitment to bring its other premier championships to the state at an increased rate, including the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open Championship – for golfers with disabilities – on July 18-20 at Course No. 6 at Pinehurst Resort. The 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open will also be held here as well.
The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship will serve as the association’s 15th national championship, joining the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open; U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Women’s Senior Open; U.S. Amateur, Mid-Amateur, Senior Amateur, Four-Ball Amateur, and U.S. Women’s Amateur, Women’s Mid-Amateur, Women’s Senior Amateur, and Women’s Four-Ball Amateur; and the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls’ Junior. These championships have been held in N.C. 35 times with 22 of them in Moore County.
Increased championship frequency and the streamlining of operating costs due to the permanent presence will also allow the USGA to increase its annual investment in the game, something that Whan and the organization has been touting more and more frequently.
Construction is expected to begin immediately and has an opening date set for December 2023. The administrative building in Pinehurst will feature educational exhibits and memorabilia from the USGA Golf Museum and Library in Liberty Corner, which serves as the primary repository of golf history and learning in the world.
The majority of USGA staff will continue to be based at the association’s main campus in New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.